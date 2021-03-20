M.S. SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Heritage blanks WJ in season-opener

VALDESE — The Heritage softball team dominated its season opener against Walter Johnson, winning the Foothills Athletic Conference contest, 20-0, on Wednesday at home.

On offense, the Lady Eagles’ batting order was firing on all cylinders in a total team effort.

Sasha Duckworth pitched two innings and recorded five strikeouts. Karlie Micol came on in relief and collected a pair of strikeouts.

After the dominant performance, Heritage (1-0 FAC) will look to continue the momentum on Monday with a trip to Liberty. WJ (0-1 FAC) hosts East McDowell.

Liberty 14, Table Rock 0

The Lady Knights (1-0 FAC) completed a shutout against Table Rock on Wednesday. No more details were available.

TR (0-1 FAC) returns to action at Heritage on Thursday.

