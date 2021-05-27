M.S. STUDENT-ATHLETES OF YEAR: Adams earns HMS honor after excelling in soccer, track

VALDESE — Heritage Middle School has named Sofie Adams as its 2020-21 Female Student-Athlete of the year following an eighth-grade campaign that saw her compete in soccer and track and field, excelling in both for the Lady Eagles.

On the soccer field, Adams played midfield for Heritage, helping keep the Eagles on balance. Adams notched a goal in a 1-1 draw against Walter Johnson in the 2021 season-opener.

“Sofie has a great soccer career at Heritage,” said coach Doug Webb. “She is always encouraging teammates and refused to quit.”

Adams’ coaches say her effort and diligence on the field earned her the 2020-21 honor.

“I am very thankful to have played for Heritage these past three years, '' said Adams. “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”

Webb also praised Adams’ perseverance and toughness.

“She is the type of athlete that is going to play through anything,” he said.