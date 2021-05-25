M.S. STUDENT-ATHLETES OF YEAR: Amore Connelly leads WJ boys sports for 2020-21

Amore Connelly has been named Walter Johnson Middle School’s Male Student-Athlete of the Year for the 2020-21 school year after dominating eighth-grade seasons in both basketball and football.

And, according to his coaches, Connelly not only displayed excellent athleticism, but thrived in encouraging and believing in his teammates. In both of his chosen sports, Connelly was a leader on and off the court and field.

An imposing presence on the hardwood, Connelly took center stage on the basketball court. He excelled at scoring, rebounding and finding his teammates, adding a couple great dunks along the way. Averaging double-digit points every night in Foothills Athletic Conference competition, Connelly solidified himself as a leader on the Yellow Jackets basketball team.

“I've been coaching Amore since he was 5 years old,” said Justin Thomas, Walter Johnson’s boys basketball coach. “I knew the first day I saw him he was going to be a great athlete. I never knew he would develop so quickly and become one of the top players in North Carolina.

“The things he can do with a basketball are unbelievable. I say his number one attribute is his unselfishness. For him to be so talented, he loves to share his success with his teammates.”