M.S. STUDENT-ATHLETES OF YEAR: Drew Rogers is top Lady Jacket for 2020-21

Drew Rogers was named Walter Johnson Middle School’s Female Student-Athlete of the Year after a standout year in both soccer and track and field.

Winning the award as just a sixth-grader, WJ girls soccer coach Wendy Kimbrell heaped praise.

“Welcoming Drew to the WJMS ladies' soccer team this year gave us a wonderful opportunity to strengthen our backline,” Kimbrell said. “Drew competed in both soccer and track while maintaining high academic marks, all in the face of dealing with the struggles of virtual learning throughout the tumultuous 2020-21 school year. Walter Johnson Middle School is thankful and excited to have Drew rocking it with us for a couple more years at ‘The Hive.’”

Rogers’ leadership shined on the soccer field. Rogers gave the Lady Jackets an advantage as an all-around player, showing consistency on the backline and helping the team develop as a whole, Kimbrell said.

Some of Rogers’ soccer highlights this spring included a triumph in goal in a 2-1 Foothills Athletic Conference victory on the road at East Burke and a stellar performance in a 1-0 win over West McDowell.

WJMS track coach Eric Minetola had some of the same great things to say about the rookie.