M.S. STUDENT-ATHLETES OF YEAR: Four-sport star Roscoe is top LMS boy for 2020-21

Liberty Middle School named Cayden Roscoe as its recipient of Male Student-Athlete of the Year after he excelled in four sports at Liberty, including football, wrestling, soccer and track.

In track, the eighth-grader put an exclamation point on his middle school career with a first-place finish in his grade’s 100-meter dash with a time of 12.28 seconds. He also finished second in the 200 at 26.28 seconds.

“Cayden is an exceptional young man who has grown a lot during his time here at Liberty, '' said coach Chris Wiseman, who worked with Roscoe in both track and football. “He is one of the hardest workers, and is always striving to be a better version of himself. I am thankful that I was able to be a part of his journey and can't wait to see his continued success at the next level.”

On the football field, Roscoe especially shined on special teams. Against East Burke, he returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown. And versus Walter Johnson, Roscoe totaled 65 yards on kickoff returns.

“Being a student-athlete at Liberty has been a great experience because of the amazing coaches and my teammates,” said Roscoe. “Our coaches push us to try new things and train us to be our best.”