M.S. STUDENT-ATHLETES OF YEAR: Hess, Stilwell claim East Burke honors

Hess led the Raiders in tackles for loss in the 2021 season as EB posted a perfect 4-0 record to finish atop the FAC (tied with Walter Johnson) for the first time in 16 years.

“Josh has a no-quit attitude and works hard to be the best at his craft,” McGuire added.

Hess said: “Even though it was a short year, I have enjoyed sports and they have kept my sanity. I hope more kids will take interest in sports and improve their health, and I believe it helps in the classroom. I would like to thank all the coaches who have helped me along the way and gave me the structure that I have grown on in this odd year.”

Stilwell fuels pair of first-place team finishes

East Burke Middle School last week named Braelyn Stillwell its 2020-21 Female Student-Athlete of the Year. As an eighth grader this school year, Stilwell competed in volleyball, softball and basketball, starting in all of her three years at EBMS.

“Braelyn is a coach’s dream,” said Lady Raiders softball coach Michelle Haas. “She is very coachable, determined and will do anything for the team. She always wants to do her best whether it is in the classroom or on the field. She will be an incredible asset to any team she decides to play with. I will definitely miss her but wish her the best of luck.”