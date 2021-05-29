M.S. STUDENT-ATHLETES OF YEAR: Hess, Stilwell claim East Burke honors

ICARD — East Burke Middle School recently named Joshua Hess its 2020-21 Male Student-Athlete of the Year. Hess competed in wrestling and football as an eighth grader.
Hess’ last two years on the wrestling mat were extraordinary, serving as Raiders team captain and finishing with a combined 23-0 record and a pair of Foothills Athletic Conference individual titles.
After a 16-0 seventh-grade season, Hess finished 7-0 in the pandemic-shortened season this spring, helping EBMS to a second-place FAC regular-season finish with a 4-1 team record and a third-place FAC tournament showing as one of the school’s five weight champions.
During the Raiders’ four regular-season wins, Hess won three times by pinfall and once by forfeit.
Hess’ dedication and work ethic helped him dominate his competition each year, said EB wrestling and football coach Mitchell McGuire.
“Josh had a fantastic middle school career,” McGuire said. “He is an exceptional leader both on the football field and the wrestling mat.”
On the gridiron, Hess fueled EB’s defense, which allowed under 9.0 points per game and pitched one shutout, coming versus East McDowell. He had a tackle for loss in a season-opening 26-8 win over West McDowell, a fumble recovery in a 44-14 win over Liberty and a sack in a season-ending 38-12 win over rival Heritage.
Hess led the Raiders in tackles for loss in the 2021 season as EB posted a perfect 4-0 record to finish atop the FAC (tied with Walter Johnson) for the first time in 16 years.
“Josh has a no-quit attitude and works hard to be the best at his craft,” McGuire added.
Hess said: “Even though it was a short year, I have enjoyed sports and they have kept my sanity. I hope more kids will take interest in sports and improve their health, and I believe it helps in the classroom. I would like to thank all the coaches who have helped me along the way and gave me the structure that I have grown on in this odd year.”
Stilwell fuels pair of first-place team finishes
East Burke Middle School last week named Braelyn Stillwell its 2020-21 Female Student-Athlete of the Year. As an eighth grader this school year, Stilwell competed in volleyball, softball and basketball, starting in all of her three years at EBMS.
“Braelyn is a coach’s dream,” said Lady Raiders softball coach Michelle Haas. “She is very coachable, determined and will do anything for the team. She always wants to do her best whether it is in the classroom or on the field. She will be an incredible asset to any team she decides to play with. I will definitely miss her but wish her the best of luck.”
This spring, Stilwell enjoyed several big games at the plate as EB finished the season at 5-1 on the diamond, good for a two-way tie with West McDowell for first place in the Foothills Athletic Conference regular-season standings.
Stilwell doubled and tripled in a home win over Walter Johnson, had two sacrifice bunts and a single in a road win over rival Heritage and posted two doubles, a single and three RBIs in a home win over Table Rock.
Stilwell played shortstop and second base all three years for the Lady Raiders. Haas described Stillwell as an “all-around player, dominant on defense, offense and base running.”
“She is very knowledgeable but she keeps quiet about it,” Haas added. “She will make other teams pay for their mistakes.”
Stilwell also shined all-around in volleyball to start the sports calendar, serving as a team leader offensively, defensively and at the service line in the team’s shortened three-match season.
But it was in between those two sports, during basketball season, where Stilwell was at her best. Stilwell averaged 15.2 points per game over six contests as EB rattled off its third consecutive perfect FAC season, extending its winning streak to 33 games.
Stilwell was the game-high scorer in all six contests, hitting double figures on each occasion with a season-high of 18 points coming in a 34-23 win over Table Rock.
Stilwell never lost a basketball game in an EBMS jersey.
“She is a dedicated leader, a team player, coachable and an all-around A-plus student,” EB basketball and volleyball coach Nancy Kelly said. “These attributes are what make her our athlete of the year.”
Stilwell added: “I feel very honored to have received the athlete of the year award. I’d like to thank all my coaches up to this point, and I am looking forward to my career at East Burke High School.”
