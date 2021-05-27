M.S. STUDENT-ATHLETES OF YEAR: Mull tops HMS boys with 4-sport effort

Mull tops HMS boys with 4-sport effort
VALDESE — Jacob Mull received Heritage Middle School’s 2020-21 Male Student-Athlete of the Year award after he participated in football, basketball, soccer and baseball for the Eagles.
As an eighth-grader, his coaches said Mull helped make every team he was on better.
“Jacob is one of those kids that every coach loves to have on their team,” said HMS football and basketball coach Rusty Vinay. “He was willing to play any position needed and did it to the best of his ability. He’s also very successful in the classroom and is a great team player.”
On the gridiron, Mull, the quarterback, found success on big passing plays with a 45-yard touchdown pass against East Burke, a 35-yard scoring strike versus Heritage and a 34-yard TD toss against Walter Johnson.
On the basketball court, Mull hit double-digit scoring twice in wins, tallying 13 points in a 56-29 victory over Liberty and 11 points in a 36-32 win versus East McDowell.
Mull had never played soccer before, but joined the squad and took on the role of goalkeeper for the Eagles. There, Mull shined with his leadership and dedication, making it a priority to always get better.
“He was a leader on the soccer team,” said coach Doug Webb. “He’s a team player and is always putting the team first.”
Heritage baseball coach Shane Ramsey also spoke highly of Mull’s ability. On the diamond this spring, Mull shined on the mound and at the plate. He pitched two shutout innings with three strikeouts in a 2-1 win over West McDowell, tossed two scoreless innings against East Burke and threw two innings with three strikeouts in a 5-0 win versus Liberty. Offensively, he went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs in an 11-3 triumph over Table Rock, 2 for 3 with a double and a triple in a 15-0 win over Walter Johnson and smacked an RBI double against East McDowell.
“Jacob Mull is a level-headed, focused athlete who takes in instruction well, always strives to get better and is a leader in the classroom and on the field,” he said. “He’s probably his own worst critic, but has a drive to be the best in all he does. He’s a hard-worker that encourages his teammates and is looked up to by his peers.
“Jacob is a pleasure to coach and will definitely be one to watch for at the next level.”
Thinking back on his time in athletics at Heritage, Mull wanted to thank the people who invested in him.
“The coaches have been awesome,” said Mull. “I have had an amazing time at Heritage.”
