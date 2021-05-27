M.S. STUDENT-ATHLETES OF YEAR: Mull tops HMS boys with 4-sport effort

Heritage baseball coach Shane Ramsey also spoke highly of Mull’s ability. On the diamond this spring, Mull shined on the mound and at the plate. He pitched two shutout innings with three strikeouts in a 2-1 win over West McDowell, tossed two scoreless innings against East Burke and threw two innings with three strikeouts in a 5-0 win versus Liberty. Offensively, he went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs in an 11-3 triumph over Table Rock, 2 for 3 with a double and a triple in a 15-0 win over Walter Johnson and smacked an RBI double against East McDowell.

“Jacob Mull is a level-headed, focused athlete who takes in instruction well, always strives to get better and is a leader in the classroom and on the field,” he said. “He’s probably his own worst critic, but has a drive to be the best in all he does. He’s a hard-worker that encourages his teammates and is looked up to by his peers.

“Jacob is a pleasure to coach and will definitely be one to watch for at the next level.”

Thinking back on his time in athletics at Heritage, Mull wanted to thank the people who invested in him.

“The coaches have been awesome,” said Mull. “I have had an amazing time at Heritage.”

