M.S. STUDENT-ATHLETES OF YEAR: Redwine stars in four sports for Liberty girls

Kara Redwine was announced the winner of Liberty Middle School’s Female Student-Athlete of the Year award after starring in four sports as a Lady Knights eighth-grader.

Redwine competed in soccer, volleyball, softball and track for Liberty. She excelled in each sport dominated on every field, court or track she stepped foot on, her coaches said.

As captain of the softball team, Redwine is described as upbeat and hardworking.

“Kara is an amazing all-around person, '' said LMS track coach Chris Wiseman. “She is very self-motivated and is a natural leader. Her work ethic and attitude are contagious.

“It was an absolute privilege to have coached her, and I look forward to watching her lead and succeed at the next level.”

At the Foothills Athletic Conference championships earlier this month, Redwine finished third in the eighth-grade 100-meter dash with a time of 14.43 seconds. She also excelled in field events, winning the long jump and triple jump for Liberty in a three-team FAC meet versus East Burke and West McDowell in late April. Redwine won the eighth-grade 100 and the long jump versus Table Rock.