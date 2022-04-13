M.S. TRACK: Heritage girls win FAC championship

MARION — The Heritage girls track and field team was crowned champion of the Foothills Athletic Conference after finishing first at the league championships, held late Tuesday at McDowell High School.

The Lady Eagles scored 158 points to top West McDowell (93), East McDowell (69), Liberty (63), Table Rock (56), Walter Johnson (45) and East Burke (11).

On the boys side, West McDowell (152) won the title, followed by East McDowell (103), Heritage (65), Liberty (63), Table Rock (49), East Burke (44) and Walter Johnson (20).

Winners for the Heritage girls included Adaiya Greenlee in both the shot put (22’6.75”) and discus (65’9”), Bailey Mozeley in the 55 hurdles (10.22), Saylor Watson in the 1600 (6:33.39), Macy Auto in the 400 (1:07.50) and Lindsey Hensley in the long jump (14’7”).

Heritage translated its regular season to success into a FAC title behind the coaching of Daphne Mozeley, Mindy Cook and C.J. Whisitt.

“I am so proud of our athletes and the hard work they have put in this season,” Daphne Mozeley said. “They really brought their best to the meet and didn’t leave anything on the track. We challenged all of our athletes to only worry about beating their personal records and not about what place they got.

“We had quite a few students who took this to heart and surpassed their personal best. It has been such an honor to coach this group of kids.”

The Lady Knights’ winners were Leah Clark in the sixth-grade 100 (14.55), Layla McGuire in the eighth-grade 800 (2:57.10) and Hannah Huggins in the triple jump (28’7.5”).

The Table Rock girls got wins from Cynica Caldwell in the eighth-grade 100 (14.36) and from the 4x400 relay team (5:01.21).

For the Walter Johnson girls, Drew Rogers scored both wins in the seventh-grade 100 (14.30) and in the 200 (29.51).

The Heritage boys’ wins came from Jacob Phillips in the 1600 (5:23.00) and Gavin Johnson in the 400 (1:00.14).

The Falcons’ lone win was courtesy of Jett Chapman in the sixth-grade 100 (13.39).

And for the East Burke boys, Ossie Burkeen scored both wins in the 110 hurdles (16.71) and in the eighth-grade 100 (12.78).

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.