M.S. TRACK ROUNDUP: Heritage girls pace opening meet with 13 event wins

VALDESE — The Heritage track and field team made the most of hosting its Foothills Athletic Conference season-opener with East Burke and Table Rock, winning 19 events overall and 13 on the girls side of competition.

The Lady Eagles got wins from Bailey Mozeley (hurdles), Adaiya Greenlee (shot put, high jump), Audrey Pace (triple jump), Natalie Crowe (sixth-grade 100), Shelby Proffitt (seventh-grade 100), Macy Auton (eighth-grade 100, 400), Saylor Watson (1600, seventh-grade 800) and Taylor Holder (200), along with the 4x200 relay team of Holder, Greenlee, Madison Bowman and Reagan Holland and the 4x400 relay team of Auton, Watson, Georgina Cisneros and Anna Bordeleau.

In boys action, HMS got wins from Landon Clark (triple jump, high jump), Jesiah Johnson (seventh-grade 100), Jacob Phillips (1600) and Mason Wiseman (eighth-grade 800) and the 4x400 team of Phillips, Wiseman, Johnson and Noah Thomas.

Additional girls wins went to East Burke’s Cassie Brittain (discus) and Anna Coble (long jump) and Table Rock’s Isabella Tomasi (eighth-grade 800).