M.S. TRACK ROUNDUP: Heritage girls pace opening meet with 13 event wins

VALDESE — The Heritage track and field team made the most of hosting its Foothills Athletic Conference season-opener with East Burke and Table Rock, winning 19 events overall and 13 on the girls side of competition.
The Lady Eagles got wins from Bailey Mozeley (hurdles), Adaiya Greenlee (shot put, high jump), Audrey Pace (triple jump), Natalie Crowe (sixth-grade 100), Shelby Proffitt (seventh-grade 100), Macy Auton (eighth-grade 100, 400), Saylor Watson (1600, seventh-grade 800) and Taylor Holder (200), along with the 4x200 relay team of Holder, Greenlee, Madison Bowman and Reagan Holland and the 4x400 relay team of Auton, Watson, Georgina Cisneros and Anna Bordeleau.
In boys action, HMS got wins from Landon Clark (triple jump, high jump), Jesiah Johnson (seventh-grade 100), Jacob Phillips (1600) and Mason Wiseman (eighth-grade 800) and the 4x400 team of Phillips, Wiseman, Johnson and Noah Thomas.
Additional girls wins went to East Burke’s Cassie Brittain (discus) and Anna Coble (long jump) and Table Rock’s Isabella Tomasi (eighth-grade 800).
East Burke’s boys collected wins with Talon Bradshaw (shot put), Ossie Burkeen (long jump, hurdles, 200) and in the discus (Harrison), 400 (Elijah B.) and 4x200 relay (Burkeen, R.J., Daniel, Josiah).
The Falcon boys won the sixth-grade 100 (Jett), eighth-grade 100 (Ben T.) and the seventh-grade 800 (Kyle T.).
Walter Johnson at East McDowell
The Yellow Jackets collected an event win in Marion late Tuesday in a meet that also included Watauga. Ahreon Stevenson claimed a win in the boys sixth-grade 100.
Between boys and girls events, Walter Johnson claimed 10 other podium finishes in addition to Stevenson’s victory.