M.S. TRACK ROUNDUP: Heritage, Liberty girls win 11 events each

ICARD — The Walter Johnson, Heritage and host East Burke middle school track and field teams opened the season Tuesday with a three-team Foothills Athletic Conference meet.
The Lady Eagles claimed an event-high 11 wins. Individual winners included Taylor Holder (100 meters, 200 meters), Macie Auton (sixth-grade 100, 400 meters), Bailey Mozeley (triple jump), Lyrical Edwards (high jump), Kylie Corpening (discus), Lindsey Hensley (long jump) and Callie Absher (seventh-grade 100 meters).
In relay events, Mozeley, Auton, Absher and Avie Helton won the 4x400, and Absher, Holder, Helton and Ava Aldridge finished first in the 4x200.
The Lady Raiders countered with wins from Cadence Willis (1600 meters, eighth-grade 800 meters) and Kaliyah Hill (55-meter hurdles).
EB claimed eight boys events, and Heritage won six. EB’s winners were Shamus O’Toole (long jump, triple jump, eight-grade 100 meters), Kolby Byrd (shot put, discus), Dautry Ragle (high jump) and Nathan Rees (400 meters) as well as the 4x200 relay comprised of O’Toole, Rees, Anthony Romero and Ossie Burkeen.
HMS picked up first-place marks from Andres Garcia-Lopez (1600 meters, 800 meters), Ty Matthews (discus), Jack Charlet (eighth-grade 800 meters), DeAndre Moore (200 meters) and the 4x400 relay of Garcia-Lopez, Matthews, Trey Powell and Gene Garcia.
WJ's lone boys winner was Will Russ in the sixth-grade 100 meters (15.98). WJMS girls results were not available.
Liberty at Table Rock
The Knights captured 19 first-place finishes (11 in girls, eight in boys) in their road opener against rival Table Rock on Tuesday.
LMS’ girls wins came via Kara Redwine (eighth-grade 100 meters, long jump), Jaycee Mull (triple jump, high jump), Elliot Wilson (sixth-grade 100 meters), Emma Propst (400 meters), Layla McGuire (seventh-grade 800 meters), Kate Clark (eighth-grade 800 meters) and Charlotte Rigsbee (1600 meters) as well as the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
On the boys side, Knights winners were Cayden Roscoe (200 meters, eighth-grade 100 meters, high jump), Luke Parker (triple jump), Jesiah Clarke (seventh-grade 100 meters) and Jackson Griffin (400 meters) plus the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
TRMS results were not available.
