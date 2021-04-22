M.S. TRACK ROUNDUP: Heritage, Liberty girls win 11 events each

ICARD — The Walter Johnson, Heritage and host East Burke middle school track and field teams opened the season Tuesday with a three-team Foothills Athletic Conference meet.

The Lady Eagles claimed an event-high 11 wins. Individual winners included Taylor Holder (100 meters, 200 meters), Macie Auton (sixth-grade 100, 400 meters), Bailey Mozeley (triple jump), Lyrical Edwards (high jump), Kylie Corpening (discus), Lindsey Hensley (long jump) and Callie Absher (seventh-grade 100 meters).

In relay events, Mozeley, Auton, Absher and Avie Helton won the 4x400, and Absher, Holder, Helton and Ava Aldridge finished first in the 4x200.

The Lady Raiders countered with wins from Cadence Willis (1600 meters, eighth-grade 800 meters) and Kaliyah Hill (55-meter hurdles).

EB claimed eight boys events, and Heritage won six. EB’s winners were Shamus O’Toole (long jump, triple jump, eight-grade 100 meters), Kolby Byrd (shot put, discus), Dautry Ragle (high jump) and Nathan Rees (400 meters) as well as the 4x200 relay comprised of O’Toole, Rees, Anthony Romero and Ossie Burkeen.