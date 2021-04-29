M.S. TRACK ROUNDUP: Liberty, Heritage host FAC meets

The Liberty Middle track squads won 11 events in a home Foothills Athletic Conference three-team meet Tuesday versus East Burke and West McDowell.

For the Knights boys, Jonah Griggs (high jump, 400 meters), Cayden Roscoe (eighth-grade 100 meters, 200 meters) and Calix Pedro (1600 meters, eighth-grade 800 meters) won two events apiece, while Luke Parker added a win in the triple jump.

Kara Redwine claimed both the long jump and triple jump for the Lady Knights, with Emma Propst (400 meters) and Kate Clark (55-meter hurdles) also winning once apiece.

No EBMS results were available.

Heritage hosts Table Rock

The Lady Eagles won 11 events while the HMS boys claimed eight wins in a dual meet Tuesday in Valdese.

Heritage’s boys first-place finishers included Jack Charlet (long jump, eighth-grade 800 meters), Ty Matthews (discus, shot put), Andrews Garcia-Lopez (1600 meters, seventh-grade 800 meters) and Jessiah Johnson (sixth-grade 100 meters), plus the 4x200 relay of Johnson, Landon Clark, D’Andre Moore and Trey Powell.