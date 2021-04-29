M.S. TRACK ROUNDUP: Liberty, Heritage host FAC meets

The Liberty Middle track squads won 11 events in a home Foothills Athletic Conference three-team meet Tuesday versus East Burke and West McDowell.
For the Knights boys, Jonah Griggs (high jump, 400 meters), Cayden Roscoe (eighth-grade 100 meters, 200 meters) and Calix Pedro (1600 meters, eighth-grade 800 meters) won two events apiece, while Luke Parker added a win in the triple jump.
Kara Redwine claimed both the long jump and triple jump for the Lady Knights, with Emma Propst (400 meters) and Kate Clark (55-meter hurdles) also winning once apiece.
No EBMS results were available.
Heritage hosts Table Rock
The Lady Eagles won 11 events while the HMS boys claimed eight wins in a dual meet Tuesday in Valdese.
Heritage’s boys first-place finishers included Jack Charlet (long jump, eighth-grade 800 meters), Ty Matthews (discus, shot put), Andrews Garcia-Lopez (1600 meters, seventh-grade 800 meters) and Jessiah Johnson (sixth-grade 100 meters), plus the 4x200 relay of Johnson, Landon Clark, D’Andre Moore and Trey Powell.
Lady Eagles winners were Lyrical Edwards (triple jump, high jump), Macie Auton (sixth-grade 100 meters, 400 meters), Taylor Holder (eighth-grade 100 meters, 200 meters), Bailey Mozeley (55-meter hurdles), Lindsey Hensley (long jump), Cali Absher (seventh-grade 100 meters), Adison Whaley (eighth-grade 800 meters) and Madison Bowman (seventh-grade 800 meters), plus the 4x200 relay of Holder, Hansley, Absher and Ava Aldridge.
No TRMS results were available.
Walter Johnson at E. McDowell
The Yellow Jacket boys got wins from Mike Vicente (eighth-grade 800 meters) and Brayan Garcia (110 hurdles) at Tuesday’s dual meet in Marion.
Garcia also finished second in the seventh-grade 100 meters. Other WJ second-place finishers included Angel Pascual (200 meters, discus) and Will Russ (triple jump), who also placed third in the sixth/seventh-grade 800.
No WJMS girls results were available.
