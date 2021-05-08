M.S. WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Liberty wins 2nd straight

The host Liberty Middle wrestling team won its second straight Foothills Athletic Conference match on Thursday against Walter Johnson, 90-6.

Winners for the Knights (2-1 FAC) included Peyton Owens, Braedon Capeldini, Cayden Marshall, Parker Winters, Luke Parker, Alex Austin, Caleb Rios, Sam Coffey, Bryson Jones, Cayden Roscoe, Aaron Duncan, Jackson Poarch, Julio Villanueva , Alex Rodriguez and Nicholas Parlier.

No details were available for the Yellow Jackets (0-2 FAC).

Liberty next visits East Burke on Monday in a battle of the county’s top two teams, while WJ closes the regular season at East McDowell. The FAC championships are Thursday at West McDowell.

W. McDowell 54, East Burke 36

The Raiders (3-1 FAC) suffered their first loss of 2021 on Thursday in Marion. No more details were available.

Table Rock at E. McDowell

The Falcons (0-1 FAC) were scheduled to visit Marion as well Thursday to face the Trojans. No details were available. TR hosts West McDowell on Monday.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.