Makowiec (-2) leads Burke Co. Open through one round

Colton Makowiec of Morganton shot a 2-under par round of 70 on Friday at Mimosa Hills Golf Club to grab the early lead in the 2021 Burke County Open golf tournament.

The 54-hole, stroke-play event — which is back after a year off in 2020 due to the pandemic — continues Saturday and concludes Sunday, with both of the final two rounds at Silver Creek Golf Club. Tee times start at 9 a.m. both days.

Makowiec finished in third place in his first time entering the event in 2018, then placed second to Brian Curry of Lenoir in 2019 at 3-under par, one shot off the winning score. (Curry is not playing the event this year.) In '19, Makowiec opened with a 69 at Mimosa.

In the same group as Makowiec off the tee at 10:10 a.m. on Friday, rising East Burke High senior Sam Mace carded 1-under 71.

Mace, a multiple-time winner both at the prep level and on the local junior circuit who is playing the BC Open for the first time, is tied for second with Shane Hise of Hildebran.

Hise, who teed off a few groups ahead of Makowiec and Mace at 9:40 a.m., has finished in the top five in four of the last six years during which the event was held.