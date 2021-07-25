Makowiec finishes 5-under to win his first Burke Co. Open title by 4 shots (with video)

Hise, 50, started the day one shot back but gained a stroke on both of the first two holes to surge in front. Makowiec for a second straight day carded red figures on three consecutive holes on the front nine, this time at Nos. 5-7, to regain the lead for good.

The margin was still only one over Hise until Hise found the water off the tee at the par 3 13th, effectively ending his chances.

It was Makowiec’s second win of the summer. He also recently claimed the amateur division at the Skyview tournament in Asheville and credited lots of tournament golf this summer for his steady play en route to the win.

“This is my fifth or sixth tournament this year — and I was talking to Sam a little about it early in the round — if it’s your first or second tournament of the year, you still get a little nervy over stuff,” he said. “But after you’ve had to make your putts and play tournament golf for the summer, starts getting a little bit easier and you have a routine to go through. So just sticking to your routine, committing to your shots.”

Mace, 17, shot 33 on the front nine as he eagled the par 5 second and birdied the par 5 fifth. He started the day five shots off the lead in his first time entering the event and drew within three several times but never got closer.