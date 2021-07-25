Makowiec finishes 5-under to win his first Burke Co. Open title by 4 shots (with video)

Colton Makowiec became just the fourth Burke County resident since 2010 to win the Burke County Open golf tournament, as his final-round 73 from the silo tees at Silver Creek Golf Club on Sunday completed a wire-to-wire triumph in the 54-hole, stroke-play event.
Makowiec, a first-time winner, was locked in an early dual with Shane Hise of Hildebran, who was also seeking his first win at the event and led as late as the fifth hole.
Late in the round, Makowiec, 30, had to hold off a charge from Sam Mace of Connelly Springs, who drew within three shots with two holes remaining after Mace’s birdie led to a two-stroke swing at the uphill No. 1 handicap par-4 16th hole.
But par at the downhill par 3 17th maintained the cushion headed to the par 5 18th, where Makowiec drained about a 20-footer for birdie to finish in style at 5-under overall.
“It was a fun day. The silos is a different course. It’s a lot longer,” said Makowiec, a Mimosa Hills Golf Club member who opened with 70 there on Friday before tying Hise for low round of the tourney with a 68 on Saturday.
“It got a little windy on the back. Sam made some really good putts to get himself back in it, and I just tried to hang on on the way in. Made a couple good putts, had a good two-putt on 15 and actually I think it was a pretty decent little four-footer on 16 down the hill. Lag putting was pretty decent all day.”
Hise, 50, started the day one shot back but gained a stroke on both of the first two holes to surge in front. Makowiec for a second straight day carded red figures on three consecutive holes on the front nine, this time at Nos. 5-7, to regain the lead for good.
The margin was still only one over Hise until Hise found the water off the tee at the par 3 13th, effectively ending his chances.
It was Makowiec’s second win of the summer. He also recently claimed the amateur division at the Skyview tournament in Asheville and credited lots of tournament golf this summer for his steady play en route to the win.
“This is my fifth or sixth tournament this year — and I was talking to Sam a little about it early in the round — if it’s your first or second tournament of the year, you still get a little nervy over stuff,” he said. “But after you’ve had to make your putts and play tournament golf for the summer, starts getting a little bit easier and you have a routine to go through. So just sticking to your routine, committing to your shots.”
Mace, 17, shot 33 on the front nine as he eagled the par 5 second and birdied the par 5 fifth. He started the day five shots off the lead in his first time entering the event and drew within three several times but never got closer.
Mace finished in second at 1-under, shooting three straight rounds of 71 or 72. Hise was third at 1-over. He has now placed inside the top five in five of the last seven BC Opens.
Cab Hargrave of Canton (1-under) ran away early in the day and was never threatened en route to the senior title, which he also led wire-to-wire. Hargrave made the turn at 4-under, highlighted by an eagle on the par 4 ninth hole.
“Watching the guys play yesterday, I knew there was that upper shelf (at the landing area on No. 9),” said Hargrave, 70, who was playing the event for the first time. “So I hit it up there by the cart path and absolutely smoked it. I had 86 yards to the hole, which is my practice range shot at home. I hit it about 90, and it sucked right back and rolled in just like a putt. I called it about five feet out.”
Hargrave then drained 25-foot birdie putts on No. 13, breaking right-to-left, as well as No. 14, breaking the other way. He shot his age (70) in the final round.
“I hope to be back next year, of course,” he said. “It was fun. Silver Creek is in excellent shape, and I love Donald Ross courses and was excited to play Mimosa.”
David Simpson (3-over) edged Brandon Godfrey (4-over) for second among the seniors after both shot 72 on Sunday.
Steve Short of Longtown, 72, shot a 1-over 73 on Sunday — highlighted by a front-nine 34 — to claim the inaugural super senior division by four over Terry Rogers. Short was also 2012 BC Open senior division champion, and he won the super senior division at the McDowell County Open last year.
“I hit my driver good today and putted good on the front side,” Short said. “Overall I was satisfied with the way I played. … Hopefully I’ll be back next year and do it again.”
Flight winners included Derrick McGee (Championship B), Hargrave (first flight), Jim McMahan (second flight), Travis Watson (third) and Verlin Vinson (fourth).
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.