 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Sports

Morganton Day School hosting golf tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
102322-mnh-sports-glf-morgantonday-tournament-logo1

Morganton Day School will host its inaugural golf tournament as a fundraiser for its athletics department on Nov. 5 at Marion Lake Golf Club.

The cost to enter is $240 per foursome. Also available is a $25 mulligan package, which includes two mulligans and a red tee. Payments will be accepted in advance or at the golf course.

Lunch and registration will be at 12:30 p.m., followed by a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.

To register a team, contact Chris Galiszewski by phone at 724-207-3702 or by email at cgaliszewski@morgantondayschool.com.

Marion Lake Golf Club is at 2030 N.C. Highway 126 in Nebo.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert