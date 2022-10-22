Morganton Day School hosting golf tournament

Morganton Day School will host its inaugural golf tournament as a fundraiser for its athletics department on Nov. 5 at Marion Lake Golf Club.

The cost to enter is $240 per foursome. Also available is a $25 mulligan package, which includes two mulligans and a red tee. Payments will be accepted in advance or at the golf course.

Lunch and registration will be at 12:30 p.m., followed by a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.

To register a team, contact Chris Galiszewski by phone at 724-207-3702 or by email at cgaliszewski@morgantondayschool.com.

Marion Lake Golf Club is at 2030 N.C. Highway 126 in Nebo.