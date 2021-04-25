Morganton gets women’s world qualifier in petanque

The 2021 Petanque World Championship Women's Triples Qualifier, presented by the Federation of Petanque USA and the Carolina Petanque Club, is coming to Morganton on May 8-9.

The event will be held on the 16 courts at the Catawba River Soccer Complex, which opened for play in 2017.

Around 50 petanque players are coming to participate in the event, in teams of three, and winners will advance to international triples play in Thailand in November.

Qualifying rounds will be held on day one, followed by playoffs on day two. The event is expected to finish around 5 p.m. on May 9, and awards will be presented afterward.

Carolina Petanque spans North and South Carolina. It is one of about 50 clubs across the nation, which combine for about 2,500 members.

Shirley Jones, a Carolina Petanque member, says the club has more representation in North Carolina, with courts now also open in Asheville, Charlotte, Winston-Salem and Carolina Beach as well as the newest facility located in Raleigh among around 10 total courts across the two states. In Morganton, the local contingent plays on Saturdays.