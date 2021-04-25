Morganton gets women’s world qualifier in petanque

The 2021 Petanque World Championship Women's Triples Qualifier, presented by the Federation of Petanque USA and the Carolina Petanque Club, is coming to Morganton on May 8-9.
The event will be held on the 16 courts at the Catawba River Soccer Complex, which opened for play in 2017.
Around 50 petanque players are coming to participate in the event, in teams of three, and winners will advance to international triples play in Thailand in November.
Qualifying rounds will be held on day one, followed by playoffs on day two. The event is expected to finish around 5 p.m. on May 9, and awards will be presented afterward.
Carolina Petanque spans North and South Carolina. It is one of about 50 clubs across the nation, which combine for about 2,500 members.
Shirley Jones, a Carolina Petanque member, says the club has more representation in North Carolina, with courts now also open in Asheville, Charlotte, Winston-Salem and Carolina Beach as well as the newest facility located in Raleigh among around 10 total courts across the two states. In Morganton, the local contingent plays on Saturdays.
Jones said the club had hoped to offer a men’s portion of the tournament, but “the COVID situation has been so fluid, we canceled the men’s portion.” Men’s players go on to international competition on opposite years as women, Jones said.
Morganton previously hosted the Mid-America regional tournament in 2018. In the sport, players have to stand inside a small ring to toss their boules, which are metal balls, trying to get the closest to the cochonnet, a smaller plastic ball that is tossed first as a target. Participants can either aim for the cochonnet or try to knock their opponents’ boules away from it. Play continues until all the boules have been thrown.
“The city of Morganton and the mayor (Ronnie Thompson) have been wonderful and very accommodating in dealing with us and welcoming the event here,” Jones added. “We’re very much looking forward to it. I think this could be a great thing for Morganton.”
For more information about the event and the sport, visit usapetanque.org. For more information about the local club, visit carolina-petanque.blogspot.com or search for the “Carolina Petanque” page on Facebook.
