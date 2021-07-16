Morganton native Gibbs, who popularized zone blocking with Broncos’ title teams, dies at 80

Alex Gibbs, who was born in Morganton and who as an offensive line coach in football popularized zone blocking schemes, died this past week from complications of a stroke at age 80 at his home in Phoenix.
Gibbs made 19 stops as a coach spanning the high school, college and professional ranks, but his most notable among them came with the Denver Broncos as assistant head coach and offensive line coach from 1995-2003.
The Broncos won their first two Super Bowl titles in back-to-back fashion in that span, with running back Terrell Davis becoming the fifth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 or more yards in a season (there have now been eight total) during the team’s second championship season of 1998.
The Broncos said Gibbs died Monday with family by his side.
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Alex Gibbs, who had a profound impact on the Denver Broncos and the NFL," the team said in a statement. "Coach Gibbs left a lasting legacy on this league with his innovative blocking schemes and outstanding teaching ability … forging a reputation as one of the greatest assistant coaches in NFL history.”
Gibbs’ father, Ned Alexander Gibbs Sr., played football at Morganton High in the mid-to-late 1930s. The family moved to Thomasville shortly after the end of World War II, when Gibbs was around age 4 or 5, said Burke County Sports Hall of Fame member Oval Jaynes, whose father played with Gibbs’ father for the Wildcats.
After graduating from Thomasville High School in 1958, Gibbs played football and baseball at Davidson College, graduating in 1963. He was then an assistant coach for one season at Charlotte’s Garinger High and for two seasons at Albemarle before taking the Mount Airy head coaching job in May 1966. He guided Mount Airy to the NCHSAA 3A state title in ’68, then moved up to the college ranks.
Gibbs coach defensive back at Duke (1969-70), Kentucky (1971-72) and West Virginia (1973-74) before switching to the offensive side as a coach for the rest of his career, starting at Ohio State (1975-78) and proceeded by stints at Auburn (1979-81, as offensive coordinator) and Georgia (1982-83).
“Alex was on our staff at Auburn when I coached there,” Jaynes said. “We were born within a year of one another, and I’ve known him since he was at Garinger and I was coaching at Myers Park right out of college. When I went to Wake Forest, we tried to get him there, but he had accepted a job the day before at Duke.”
Gibbs’ zone-blocking scheme relied on agile linemen moving together as one at the snap to create cut-back lanes for the running backs as opposed to the power scheme that relies on linemen to block the defender in front of them.
“He was a great coach who had a great mind. He was very knowledgeable,” Jaynes added. “He started the inside/outside zone play, where the linemen move in a wave and you are blocking space. The first lane the running back sees, you’re headed north. And that’s still used quite a bit now. It eventually trickled down to college.”
Jaynes noted Gibbs’ connection to many notable head coaches of the game over the years. In the late ’70s and early ’80s alone, he coached under Woody Hayes at Ohio State (and was on staff when Hayes decked a Clemson player during a game) as well as under Pat Dye at Auburn and Vince Dooley at Georgia.
Then, it was on to the NFL, as the Denver Broncos’ Dan Reeves gave Gibbs his first pro coaching job. Gibbs stayed with the franchise from 1984-87, the first of his three tenures with the team also including his final coaching role as offensive line consultant in 2013.
In between, Gibbs also coached with the Los Angeles Raiders (1988-89), San Diego Chargers (1990-91), Indianapolis Colts (1992), Kansas City Chiefs (1993-94), Atlanta Falcons (2004-06), Houston Texans (2008-09) and Seattle Seahawks (2010). In addition to his O-line roles, he was assistant head coach with LA, Atlanta, Houston and Seattle.
Aside from his reputation as one of the NFL's best assistant coaches, Gibbs was known for his colorful language. Former Broncos O-lineman and current broadcaster Mark Schlereth said ex-head coach Mike Shanahan used to have the offensive line work out as far away from the crowds as possible during Broncos’ training camps.
"He would purposely put us like in the middle of nowhere, where like the fans weren't allowed," said Schlereth. "'Come watch us practice' was R-rated."
Schlereth, however, said Gibbs' crass language "was part of that camaraderie, it was part of the group, it was fun. We laughed about it."
Gibbs’ oldest son, David, started at defensive back on Colorado’s 1990 national title team. David coached with his father from 2001-03 with the Broncos as the team’s DBs coach, and he is now DBs coach at Missouri under former Appalachian State coach Eli Drinkwitz. It’s the sixth college program at which the younger Gibbs has coached, plus three NFL teams.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950. Portions of The Associated Press story were used in this story.