Morganton native Gibbs, who popularized zone blocking with Broncos’ title teams, dies at 80

After graduating from Thomasville High School in 1958, Gibbs played football and baseball at Davidson College, graduating in 1963. He was then an assistant coach for one season at Charlotte’s Garinger High and for two seasons at Albemarle before taking the Mount Airy head coaching job in May 1966. He guided Mount Airy to the NCHSAA 3A state title in ’68, then moved up to the college ranks.

Gibbs coach defensive back at Duke (1969-70), Kentucky (1971-72) and West Virginia (1973-74) before switching to the offensive side as a coach for the rest of his career, starting at Ohio State (1975-78) and proceeded by stints at Auburn (1979-81, as offensive coordinator) and Georgia (1982-83).

“Alex was on our staff at Auburn when I coached there,” Jaynes said. “We were born within a year of one another, and I’ve known him since he was at Garinger and I was coaching at Myers Park right out of college. When I went to Wake Forest, we tried to get him there, but he had accepted a job the day before at Duke.”

Gibbs’ zone-blocking scheme relied on agile linemen moving together as one at the snap to create cut-back lanes for the running backs as opposed to the power scheme that relies on linemen to block the defender in front of them.