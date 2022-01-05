Morganton native Leadbetter entered in Chili Bowl

TULSA, Okla. — Morganton native Gray Leadbetter is one of 388 entries into next week’s Chili Bowl Nationals, a prestigious dirt midget car race at Tulsa Expo Raceway held Jan. 10-15.

Leadbetter is scheduled to drive the No. 2MD for Marc Dailey Racing in her first Chili Bowl appearance. Her teammates will be Jeff Champagne in the No. 12M and Carson Kvapil, son of former NASCAR driver Travis Kvapil, in the team’s No. 22M entry.

Leadbetter, 17, has experience in a variety of dirt racing disciplines heading into Tulsa’s action.

The entry list also includes the winners of each of the last seven Chili Bowl Nationals, including Rico Abreu (2015-16) in the No. 97, Christopher Bell (2017-19) in the No. 71W and 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson (2020-21) in the No. 01, all for Keith Kunz Motorsports.

In addition to Bell and Larson, active NASCAR Cup drivers J.J. Yeley (No. 2G for Glenn Styres Racing), Chase Briscoe (No. 5 for Chase Briscoe Racing), Chase Elliott (No. 9E for Kyle Larson Racing), Shane Golobic (No. 17W for Matt Wood Racing), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 47S for Clauson Marshall Racing), Alex Bowman (No. 55X for Alex Bowman Racing) and Ryan Newman (No. 75 for Clauson Marshall) are entered.