Morganton native Leadbetter wins off-road race

CRANDON, Wis. — Morganton native Gray Leadbetter recently became both the youngest and first female winner in the Championship Off-Road Series’ Sportsman SXS class.

In the CORS inaugural season finale at Crandon International Raceway on Sunday, Sept. 27, Leadbetter pulled off a last-lap pass on Jonny Hentges with two turns remaining to take the victory on the 1 ½-mile dirt short course, according to video from the series and a press release from Leadbetter, who was driving the No. 28 Yamaha for Greaves Motorsports.

According to the release, Leadbetter, 15, started 14th in the 10-lap event. She moved up to third before a mid-race restart and took second on the green flag. From there, she pressured Hentges before diving to his inside and making the last-lap pass to win, which she described as calculated.

"As much as I wanted the win, I wasn't about to try and force a pass that could have taken us both out," said Leadbetter in the release.

The win was the next step in a rising career for Leadbetter, who last year at 14 was the youngest and only female competitor in the Americas Rallycross Series, according to the release. She drove for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, a team with IndyCar connections, and went head-to-head against drivers with Indianapolis 500 experience.