Morganton’s Hollifield takes HMS renegades win

NEWTON — Morganton racer Robbie Hollifield collected his third renegade division win of the season at Hickory Motor Speedway late Saturday.

The series points leader held off Spencer Dickinson to get the job done. Following those two were Kyle Boice, David Hasson, Brandon Hasson and Matthew Chambers.

In a pair of late model twin features, Ryan Millington swept the night. In the first race, Millington held off Justin Carroll, Paul Owens III, Isaac Bevin and Gracie Trotter. Millington crossed the line ahead of Trotter, Owens, Carroll and Bevin in the second race. Josh Kossek, Jessie Cann, Chase Dixon and Katie Hettinger filled out the running order in both contests.

Other HMS winners on the night included Bryson Ruff (limited late model), Cody DeMarmels (street stock) and Brian Mundy (4-cylinder).