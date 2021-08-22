 Skip to main content
Morganton’s Hollifield wins HMS renegade race
Morganton's Hollifield wins HMS renegade race

Hickory Motor Speedway

NEWTON — Morganton’s Robbie Hollifield earned another victory in Hickory Motor Speedway’s renegade division on Saturday night.

Hollifield, the 2019 division track champion crossed the line ahead of Spencer Dickinson, Brandon Hasson, David Hasson and Zachary Mullins for his fourth victory of the season.

He also is the HMS renegade driver points standings leader so far this season.

Other winners at the short track on Saturday night included Whitney Meggs (late model twin No. 1), Taylor Satterfield (late model twin No. 2), Max Price (limited late model), Jesse Clark (street stock) and Allen Huffman (super truck).

