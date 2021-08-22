Morganton’s Hollifield wins HMS renegade race

STAFF REPORTS
NEWTON — Morganton’s Robbie Hollifield earned another victory in Hickory Motor Speedway’s renegade division on Saturday night.
Hollifield, the 2019 division track champion crossed the line ahead of Spencer Dickinson, Brandon Hasson, David Hasson and Zachary Mullins for his fourth victory of the season.
He also is the HMS renegade driver points standings leader so far this season.
Other winners at the short track on Saturday night included Whitney Meggs (late model twin No. 1), Taylor Satterfield (late model twin No. 2), Max Price (limited late model), Jesse Clark (street stock) and Allen Huffman (super truck).
