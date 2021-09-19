 Skip to main content
Morganton’s Hollifield wins HMS renegades race, title
Local Racing

Morganton’s Hollifield wins HMS renegades race, title

NEWTON — Morganton’s Robbie Hollifield drove his way to a race win and a championship in Hickory Motor Speedway’s renegades division in Saturday night’s season-finale at the 0.363-mile short track.

The title marks Hollifield’s second in three years after he also secured the division crown in 2019. This year, Hollifield won five races, including the season-opener on March 6 and the final four events of the renegades season on May 22, June 26, Aug. 21 and on Saturday night. He finished no worse than third in the other three events, claiming the runner-up spot on May 8.

Hollifield dominated the standings all the while, leading the points throughout the campaign.

On Saturday night, he beat out David Hasson for the victory. Zachary Mullins was third, followed by fellow Morganton racer Danny Crump Jr. in fourth. Matthew Chambers was fifth.

Filling out the running order were Brandon Hasson in sixth and Spencer Dickinson in seventh.

In the evening’s late model feature, Katie Hettinger scored the victory ahead of fellow top-10 finishers Gracie Trotter, Landon DeVaughn, Mark Johnson, Jessie Cann, Kaylee Bryson, Josh Smathers, Landon Huffman, Garin Mash and Ricky Bruce,

Other winners on the night were Mason Maggio in limited late models, Jesse Clark in street stocks, Charlie Watson in super trucks and Cody Combs in 4-cylinders.

092021-mnh-sports-car-hickory-latesatgamer-mug1

Hollifield

