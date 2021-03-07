Morganton’s Hollifield wins season-opener at HMS

NEWTON — Morganton’s Robbie Hollifield was back in victory lane as Hickory Motor Speedway dropped the green flag on its racing season on Saturday night, winning the evening’s renegade feature.

The 2019 track champion topped Kyle DiVanna, Kyle Boice, Spencer Dickinson, David Hasson, Ben Campbell, Zachary Mullins and Brandon Hasson to capture his first checkered flag of 2021.

Ryan Millington and Josh Kossek split the night’s twin late model features. Millington beat Landon Huffman, Gracie Trotter, Jack Wood, Kossek and Joseph Parker Jr. to the line in the first race before Kossek came home ahead of Huffman, Millington, Trotter, Wood and Parker in the nightcap.

Other winners on the night were Bryson Ruff in limited late models, Kevin Eby in street stocks and Cody Combs in 4-cylinders.

Ruff held off Chase Janes, Max Price, Katie Hettinger and Zack Clifton to score his win, which came in the night’s biggest field with 16 drivers. Rounding out the top 10 were Kyle Barnes, Dennis Trivette, Chris Honeycutt, Josh Stark and Devon Haun. The rest of the field included Andy Holt, Mason Maggio, Cameron Clifford, Jake Wright, Billy Jack Lester and Kristen Wallace.