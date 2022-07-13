Morganton tops Watauga County 7-2

BOONE — The Morganton Parks and Recreation Department youth travel tennis team hit the road and came away with a win on Tuesday.

The Morganton team, consisting of players from both Burke and Caldwell counties, took advantage of a cool day in the mountains to take the day’s match over Watauga County, 7-2, at Watauga High School.

Morganton went 4-2 in singles, led by No. 1 John Farrar’s 8-1 victory. Other singles wins came at No. 2 with Gracie Parsons 8-3, No. 3 Bryant Arrowood 8-0 and No. 6 Brandon Mitchell 8-3.

No. 4 Jasmine Martinez fell 8-1, as did No. 5 Coleman Hall by an 8-4 final score.

Morganton swept the three doubles matches, led at No. 1 by Farrar/Parsons with an 8-4 triumph. At No. 2 doubles, Arrowood/Martinez won 8-4. And at No. 3, Mitchell/Hall won 8-4.

Morganton and Watauga County will have a rematch at Freedom Park in Morganton on Tuesday with a start time of 9 a.m.

For more information on the Morganton travel tennis team, contact coach Wayne Giese at yourservetennis@gmail.com.