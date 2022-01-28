NASCAR champion Logano christens Morganton’s new Planet Fitness

Whether you’re Joey Logano or Average Joe, fitness can be the key to victory.
Now, Morganton has a new place for everyone to fine-tune the engine and perfect the setup.
The 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion was on hand late Thursday to rev up his No. 22 Team Penske Ford and meet fans as the city’s new Planet Fitness location celebrated with a ribbon-cutting in conjunction with the Burke County Chamber of Commerce, the Morganton City Council and the Burke County Board of Commissioners.
While Logano uses his workouts to prepare for efforts like racing 600 miles at Charlotte Motor Speedway — and perhaps to help with all those autographs he signed on Thursday — he advocates exercise for those whose endeavors are a little less grueling, too.
“I think it’s great for a lot of reasons,” Logano said. “I think working out and fitness in general is so important to not only your physical health, but to your mental health. It’s something that I believe in, and it’s something you kind of get hooked on, for me at least.
“As a race car driver, I train a little differently than others. Maybe some people don’t need the muscle endurance for a long period of time or some of the focus things that you work on. Mine might be a little bit different, but one thing I believe in — and you work on whenever you can — but I’ve always loved doing it in the morning because the sense of accomplishment I get from getting it knocked out before I get going. It’s like waking up and making your bed. You feel like you’ve accomplished something before the day’s started. It’s kind of the same thing for me — working out clears my mind and gets me ready to go for the day and attack.”
Morganton’s Planet Fitness is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
“I love the environment, especially the team environment with Planet Fitness,” Logano said. You come here and you’re welcome. There are no critics. It’s a welcoming place whether you’re someone works out a lot or it’s your first time. Everyone is kind of all-inclusive and together. I think that’s a pretty neat environment.”
Logano praised the glistening new gym, located at 907 W. Union St. in the Mimosa Hills Shopping Center in a transformed space formerly occupied by Flick Video.
“Everything is clean and new,” Logano said. “It’s nice to have a brand-new place, especially during these times when you want something clean.
“I feel like Planet Fitness and the Joey Logano brand together is kind of a match made in heaven for a lot of different reasons. You’ve got to believe in what you’re selling, and this right here is very easy for me to feel passionate about.”
Morganton’s Planet Fitness offers its Classic and PF Black Card membership packages, and is offering special rates through Wednesday: the Classic is $10 per month and the PF Black Card is $22.99 per month, both with a $39 annual fee.
Extra perks with the PF Black Card include the ability to bring a guest any time, use of any Planet Fitness location, tanning, massage chairs, hydro-massage, total body enhancement, 50% off drinks and 20% off reebok.com.
For more information about Morganton’s Planet Fitness, call 828-608-0808 or visit planetfitness.com/gyms/morganton-nc.
