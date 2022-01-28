NASCAR champion Logano christens Morganton’s new Planet Fitness

Whether you’re Joey Logano or Average Joe, fitness can be the key to victory.

Now, Morganton has a new place for everyone to fine-tune the engine and perfect the setup.

The 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion was on hand late Thursday to rev up his No. 22 Team Penske Ford and meet fans as the city’s new Planet Fitness location celebrated with a ribbon-cutting in conjunction with the Burke County Chamber of Commerce, the Morganton City Council and the Burke County Board of Commissioners.

While Logano uses his workouts to prepare for efforts like racing 600 miles at Charlotte Motor Speedway — and perhaps to help with all those autographs he signed on Thursday — he advocates exercise for those whose endeavors are a little less grueling, too.

“I think it’s great for a lot of reasons,” Logano said. “I think working out and fitness in general is so important to not only your physical health, but to your mental health. It’s something that I believe in, and it’s something you kind of get hooked on, for me at least.