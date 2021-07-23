 Skip to main content
NASCAR's Matt DiBenedetto to be at Hickory Motor Speedway this Saturday
NASCAR's Matt DiBenedetto to be at Hickory Motor Speedway this Saturday

DiBenedetto could be out of Cup options after losing ride

In this May 28, 2020 file photo, Matt DiBenedetto waits for the start of a NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Foard High graduate and former Hickory Motor Speedway standout will make an appearance at HMS on Saturday night, track officials announced Friday.

 Gerry Broome, Associated Press

HICKORY — This Saturday night at Hickory Motor Speedway features a special event, "Matt DiBenedetto Night at the Races" presented by All American Roofing and Restoration, track officials announced on Friday morning.

NASCAR Cup driver Matt DiBenedetto returns to his roots and will sign autographs beginning at 5:45 p.m. According to an HMS press release, DiBenedetto wanted to come out and support his fans and use this opportunity to raise money for Terra and Tessa Smith, who were both recently injured in a car accident.

Also, on tap will be 1997 NASCAR Winston Racing Series National Champion and 1998 HMS track champion Dexter Canipe Sr., who will sign autographs and make his return for one final race that will also include his son, 2016 HMS track champion Dexter Canipe Jr., along with many others. 

Featured racing slated for Saturday night will be twin 40-lap events for the Heritage Finance Late Model Stocks and 50 laps for the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models for Round 8 of the Paramount Kia “Big 10” Chase for the Championship. The Super Trucks will run 35 laps, Heritage Finance Street Stocks will run 30 laps and the 4 Cylinders are on tap for 25 laps.

Gates will open at 4:45 p.m., with racing action at 7 p.m. Tickets are only $12.50 for adults and $10.50 for seniors and teens, Children ages 12 and under are free.

For more information, visit hickorymotorspeedway.com or call 828-464-3655.

