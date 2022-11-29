NCSD sweeps South Carolina on hardwood

The North Carolina School for the Deaf basketball teams commenced their runs to the Mason-Dixon Conference for the Deaf Tournament with a pair of wins over the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind late Monday at home in Underhill Gym.

The Lady Bears topped the Lady Hornets 29-19 while the NCSD boys topped the SCSDB boys by a 61-33 final score.

In the girls game, Veatriz Mendoza led all scorers with 12 points, making a 3-pointer along with teammate Emily Elliott. Ereka Mickles scored 10 points for the Lady Bears, also leading the way in assists with precision passes to fuel the NCSD offense and preserve a lead that was never challenged in the second half.

Madison Harrell and Lisa Brockwell led the Lady Bears in defense and rebounding.

In the boys game, the Bears had three double-digit scorers in Jaidon Johnson, Sean Moran and Tyler Stuckey. Isaiah Vaughn added six more points to the offensive output.

Defensively, the NCSD boys kept the Hornets as bay thanks to strong efforts from Tie Barnes, Jose Juan Felipe and Gino Turini.