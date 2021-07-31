New Morganton Youth Lacrosse Club opens this month, seeks funding

“We don’t expect each family in the program to buy all of their own child’s equipment because it is so expensive,” he said. “A lot of the people that have reached out to us so far do have their own equipment, but to attract new players, the big thing will be raising money for equipment for sure.”

Conner said the club will focus on buying sticks at first. In addition to funds, gently-used equipment donations are also welcomed.

The city of Morganton had a youth lacrosse club that was in existence for nearly a decade but shut down several years back after numbers dwindled to “around three or four players,” said Conner, who coached through that club and has also coached at Patton High, altogether for 14 years in the sport.

“One big difference now is this indoor lacrosse,” Conner said. “We’re running the club through Little Guatemala (located at 810 E. Union St.). We really want to — outside of just giving the kids in the community something to do — promote lacrosse for the benefit of the high school program and outreach into the communities and connect with those as much as we can.”

Conner said he’s already worked out partnerships through Moondog Pizza and had discussions with several other local businesses about a potential Halloween fundraiser.