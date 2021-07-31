New Morganton Youth Lacrosse Club opens this month, seeks funding

The fastest growing sport in the country — and particularly in the Southeast — will make its return to Morganton at the youth level at the end of this month.
The Morganton Youth Lacrosse Club was founded in June and aims to provide local youth an affordable outlet through which to play and grow in the sport from an early age.
The mission, for now, centers around fundraising goals in an effort to make that happen.
“That’s kind of the heart of it right now,” said club director and head coach Tyson Conner. “We’ve raised about $1,200 altogether including through the GoFundMe. But it’s been kind of hard to raise interest level in donating. Part of the problem is there are so many programs out there for lacrosse, and big companies like Warrior and Brine and Gait have grant programs and outreach and donation programs that have been shut down by COVID.
“Normally our answer would be to reach out to them and they’d donate stuff for youth, but none of them are doing that. So the biggest uphill battle is collecting enough equipment.”
Club dues will be $10 per practice or no more than $70 per month.
Conner said he wants to everyone to be able to access the sport regardless of financial situation, including how many siblings they have or however many other sports they may be involved in.
“We don’t expect each family in the program to buy all of their own child’s equipment because it is so expensive,” he said. “A lot of the people that have reached out to us so far do have their own equipment, but to attract new players, the big thing will be raising money for equipment for sure.”
Conner said the club will focus on buying sticks at first. In addition to funds, gently-used equipment donations are also welcomed.
The city of Morganton had a youth lacrosse club that was in existence for nearly a decade but shut down several years back after numbers dwindled to “around three or four players,” said Conner, who coached through that club and has also coached at Patton High, altogether for 14 years in the sport.
“One big difference now is this indoor lacrosse,” Conner said. “We’re running the club through Little Guatemala (located at 810 E. Union St.). We really want to — outside of just giving the kids in the community something to do — promote lacrosse for the benefit of the high school program and outreach into the communities and connect with those as much as we can.”
Conner said he’s already worked out partnerships through Moondog Pizza and had discussions with several other local businesses about a potential Halloween fundraiser.
The club will also put on a four-man captain’s choice golf tournament at Marion Lake Club on Oct. 2 with a 2 p.m. shotgun start. Pelican’s SnoBalls will be on hand that day. Signup sheets are available now at Marion Lake Club.
“Another difference is we’re going ages 6 to 14 as opposed to 7 to 12 with the prior club, I think is what it was. And a big difference is we’re expanding it to girls especially since there’s now a girls team at Patton,” Conner added. “Out of the 15 or so that have contacted us, about a third are females. And so we plan to have female coaches too.”
Coaches already committed to the club include past and present local players or coaches Carl Schilowsky, Kevin Powell, Reid Memmel as well as Matt Leach, a four-year college lacrosse athlete and ex-goalkeeper on the Charlotte Hounds professional team.
There will be a free practice and information session at Little Guatemala on Aug. 30 from 6-7 p.m., and Sept. 1 marks the first official practice and when payments will be due.
Conner said once an athlete starts lacrosse, he or she is generally hooked.
“Anyone I’ve ever coached, as soon as they step foot on field, they’re automatically addicted,” he said. “And the kids at Patton generally all wish they would have played the sport sooner. Every year, Patton sends off kids to college. This sport has the highest percentage of kids go on from high school to college to play of any other sport.”
For more details, search “Morganton Youth Lacrosse Club” on Facebook. To donate, visit gofund.me/42540efb.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.