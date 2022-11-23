Oak Hill sweeps Salem for two Burke rec championships

ICARD — The Oak Hill Bulldogs and Salem Tigers faced off in Tuesday's Burke County Parks and Recreation youth football championship games, played at East Burke High School for the 8-9 and 10-12 age groups.

Oak Hill took both matchups, 16-6 and 12-6 respectively, with the nightcap played in overtime.

Alphanso Wright (4 yards) and Joe Berry (1 yard) each scored a touchdown run for the 8-9 Bulldogs squad.

Jordan Burgess scored the lone touchdown run for Salem with Hank Ledford and Luke Lowman also making key Tigers runs

Shawn Hardin and Copeland Johnson led the Bulldogs’ defense, each recovering a fumble.

The final 10-12 game was a defensive battle in the first half, culminating with a scoreless tie as Oak Hill's Logan Keller and King Pearson and Salem's Hayden Snipes and Gunner King made tackles for losses.

The Tigers cracked the scoreboard first off a third-quarter run by King for a 6-0 lead.

Oak Hill got on the board as Jordan Debro converted on a fourth-and-long play.

Salem went first on offense in overtime, failing to score in four plays.

Oak Hill only needed two plays as Debro scored the winning touchdown off a 10-yard run.