Post 21 baseball meeting Saturday

The Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team is holding a meeting for prospective 2021 players this Saturday at 10 a.m. at Shuey Field.

Any interested players who cannot make the meeting should contact head coach Brent Rowe at 828-803-7564 or assistant coach Ron Swink at 828-432-1602 prior to the meeting. The regular season has been delayed and will start after high school games are completed this year around the middle of June.

Also, the Post 21 Legion Lady fast-pitch softball team’s 2021 schedule is expected to be finalized this week. Regular-season play is expected to start next month, and for the first time, Burke will have two junior legion teams plus its one senior squad.

The American Legion baseball and softball seasons in North Carolina were canceled in 2020 amid the pandemic.

