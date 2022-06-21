Post 21 baseball swept in home twinbill vs. Rutherford

After getting run-ruled 17-1 in the first game of its doubleheader with Rutherford County Post 423, the Burke County Post 21 American Legion Baseball team was much more competitive in the nightcap late Monday at Morganton’s Shuey Park.

Tanner Boone’s third-inning grand slam, however, sparked a Rutherford County rally as Post 423 came back to sweep the doubleheader with a 12-9 win.

“Sometimes, games happen like that first one,” Burke County head coach Ron Swink said. “We were able to put that behind us and play better in the second game. The thing that got is in the end is that we are thin with pitching.”

Post 423’s Nate Ellenburg was hit by pitch to start the first game, but was thrown out trying to steal by Wes Smith. Three straight hits by Post 423 drove in Alex Clark. Isaac Lee followed by bouncing a two-run single up the middle before Tanner Boone sent a RBI double to the fence to make the tally 4-0 before Brayson Buff could escape the inning. Rutherford County hurler Avery Strange retired the Post 21 side on just eight pitches in the bottom half.

Rutherford County loaded the bases in the second with one out. Buff settled down with a strikeout, but Caleb White rolled a two-run single through the right side to put the visitors up 6-0. Burke (3-7, 3-5 N.C. Area IV West) got its first baserunner in its next at bat when Colin Eckard struck out but reached on a wild pitch. He was left stranded, though, leaving the score at 6-0.

Lee led off the third with ground-rule double and scored on a single by Avery Russell. Russell came home on a sacrifice fly by Ellenburg as the Rutherford County lead ballooned to 8-0. Ethan Keener made a bid for Post 21’s first hit in the bottom of the third, but White tracked the ball down in the centerfield gap.

Post 21’s Barger Shook took over on the mound in the fourth and gave up an unearned run, but recovered to record a strikeout. However, Boone lined a two-run single up the middle for an 11-0 Post 423 lead. Shook recorded another strikeout to end the inning.

Luke Bumgarner walked for Burke to lead off the fourth and Ethan Willis reached on an infield single for Post 21’s first hit. Bumgarner scored on a fielder’s choice to break up the shutout, but Rutherford County still led 11-1

Rutherford County got that run back in the fifth when David Sessoms lined a two run single. Boone drove in a run with a groundout before Russell delivered a two RBI triple. By the time the dust settled, Rutherford County had batted around and led 17-1.

Trey Shearer came in and stuck out two batters in the bottom of the fifth to end the game by the mercy rule.

As the visitors in game two, Burke got a two-out double from Chapel Matson in the top of the first, but he was left stranded. Ellenburg led off with a walk and moved to second on wild pitch and stole third. He then pulled of a rare steal of home as Rutherford County led 1-0.

Burke threatened in the third as Mason Mozeley walked to load the bases. Carson Dyson delivered a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 1-1. Matson’s RBI gave Post 21 a 2-1 lead, but a double play ended the inning. Rutherford County also loaded the bases in the bottom half with no outs. Two outs later, Boone came through with a big blast, sending a ball deep over the centerfield fence for a grand slam. As a result, Post 423 vaulted in front 5-2.

Not to be outdone, Mozeley delivered a three-run double in the top of the fourth to tie the game at 5-5. Matson followed with a two-run double to put Burke in front 7-5. Aiden Strange got one run back with a single in the bottom half.

Mozeley struck again in the top of the fifth with a two-run single as Burke built a 9-6 advantage. Boone would not let his team go quietly, though, as his RBI double cut the Post 423 deficit to 9-7. Consecutive sacrifices tied the game at 9-9 going into the sixth.

Lee came to the mound and threw a big scoreless inning in the top of the sixth and the bats went to work. Boone delivered a single with the bases loaded. A sacrifice fly by Russell and a throwing error allowed two more runs to score as Post 423 led 12-9.

Buff tripled with one out in the seventh for Burke, but Mozeley lined into a double play to end the game.

