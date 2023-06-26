Burke County Post 21 broke a four-game American Legion baseball losing stream, returning home and toppling Caldwell County Post 29 by an 11-4 score on Sunday night at Morganton’s Shuey Park.

Post 21 had previously lost 3-1 at Gaston County Post 144-266 on June 5, 4-1 versus Asheville Post 70 on June 6, 3-2 versus Rutherford County Post 423 on June 17 and 10-1 at Asheville on Saturday night — with rainouts at Hickory Post 48, at Cleveland County Post 82-155 and at Cherryville Post 100 also in the mix earlier this week — before securing its first win since June 2, which also came versus Post 29 in Granite Falls, 3-1.

In Sunday’s win, Burke County fell behind 1-0 in the top of the second before responding with nine runs in the bottom-half of the frame. The lead was 9-2 after four innings, 10-2 after five and 11-2 after six before Caldwell County tacked on two inconsequential runs in the top of the seventh frame to set the final score.

Offensively, Post 21 was led by Hunter Byerly (2 for 3, three RBIs, run), Jagger Bailey (2 for 3, two runs), Braxton Hensley (2 for 4, RBI, two runs), Hollan Cline (triple, four RBIs, run), Will Weidner (hit, RBI, run, walk), Carson Dyson (hit, run), Eli Elliot (RBI, run), Brayson Buff (run, two walks), Nick McGee (run) and Jacob Davis (walk).

Davis (six innings, four strikeouts, one earned run, two hits), Colin Eckard (2/3 inning, one earned run, one hit) and Buff (1/3 inning) split pitching duties for the hosts.

SATURDAY

Asheville 10, Burke County 1

Before snapping its skid, Post 21 suffered its fourth consecutive loss Saturday on the road in Asheville, falling behind 1-0 after one inning, 4-1 after four and 6-1 after five before host Post 70 plated four more runs in the bottom of the sixth frame.

Leaders on offense for Burke County were Elliot (2 for 3, RBI), Hensley (hit), Cline (hit), Bailey (run), Davis (walk), McGee (walk), Buff (walk) and Zach Carson (walk).

Working on the mound for the visitors were McGee (five innings, four strikeouts, five earned runs, five hits), Weidner (2/3 inning, four earned runs, two hits) and Elliot (1/3 inning).