 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Legion Baseball

Post 21 beats Hickory, gets back to .500

  • 0
052622-mnh-sports-bbl-burkecountypost21hickorypost48-latetuesgamer-p1

Burke County Post 21’s Colin Eckard hits a double in the third inning of Tuesday's American Legion Baseball game at home in Morganton versus Hickory Post 48.

 Kathy Kmonicek, The News Herald

The Burke County Post 21 American Legion Baseball team clawed back to a .500 record and could get better, according to head coach Ron Swink after Tuesday's home win at Morganton’s Shuey Field.

Post 21 defeated Hickory Post 48, 7-1, to even its overall mark to 2-2 — all in N.C. Area IV West early-season play — after four games by scoring two runs apiece in the first and sixth innings, with an additional run each in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

"We're a long way from the team that we could be," said Swink. "Our pitching staff will be getting better and our hitting will be getting better."

Braxton Hensley (2 for 2, two walks) and Colin Eckard (2 for 4, double) led Post 21 at the plate and scored two runs apiece.

Chapel Matson, Peyton Smith and Brayson Buff also scored a run, and Smith batted in two runs.

Buff, Carson Dyson and Daniel Stevenson also recorded an RBI each for Post 21.

People are also reading…

Buff started on the mound for Burke County and went five innings, striking out three Post 48 batters in what Swink considered an improvement from his last pitching outing.

Matson pitched in relief for his first appearance on the mound since last season, striking out one batter and allowing just one walk and one hit to finish out the contest.

Hensley at second base and Matson at shortstop were key defenders for the hosts, making putouts at second base to shut down Hickory base runners.

Burke County Post 21 will stay at Shuey Field on Sunday for its next game, hosting N.C. Area IV East’s Gaston Braves in non-division play — Burke’s first such game of the summer.

Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB suspends Yankees Josh Donaldson for 'inappropriate comments'

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert