Post 21 beats Hickory, gets back to .500

The Burke County Post 21 American Legion Baseball team clawed back to a .500 record and could get better, according to head coach Ron Swink after Tuesday's home win at Morganton’s Shuey Field.

Post 21 defeated Hickory Post 48, 7-1, to even its overall mark to 2-2 — all in N.C. Area IV West early-season play — after four games by scoring two runs apiece in the first and sixth innings, with an additional run each in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

"We're a long way from the team that we could be," said Swink. "Our pitching staff will be getting better and our hitting will be getting better."

Braxton Hensley (2 for 2, two walks) and Colin Eckard (2 for 4, double) led Post 21 at the plate and scored two runs apiece.

Chapel Matson, Peyton Smith and Brayson Buff also scored a run, and Smith batted in two runs.

Buff, Carson Dyson and Daniel Stevenson also recorded an RBI each for Post 21.

Buff started on the mound for Burke County and went five innings, striking out three Post 48 batters in what Swink considered an improvement from his last pitching outing.

Matson pitched in relief for his first appearance on the mound since last season, striking out one batter and allowing just one walk and one hit to finish out the contest.

Hensley at second base and Matson at shortstop were key defenders for the hosts, making putouts at second base to shut down Hickory base runners.

Burke County Post 21 will stay at Shuey Field on Sunday for its next game, hosting N.C. Area IV East’s Gaston Braves in non-division play — Burke’s first such game of the summer.

