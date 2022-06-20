Post 21 comes out of long break with win

HENDERSONVILLE — The Burke County Post 21 American Legion Baseball team emerged from a 19-day hibernation with a thrilling win.

Playing at Henderson County Post 77 late Sunday, Burke took an extra-innings win, 10-7 in eight frames, to snap a three-game losing streak and move to 3-5 overall and 3-3 in N.C. Area IV West play in its first contest since May 31.

In the top of the eighth, Colin Eckard got things rolling for Post 21 with a single and Braxton Hensley followed up by earning a walk before Brayson Buff hit an RBI single to score Eckard for the go-ahead run. A double by Wes Smith plated both baserunners and gave Burke County some cushion for its lead.

Host Henderson once led 7-2 before Burke got on the comeback trail, first cutting into the lead with a couple runs off a Post 77 error and a Buff run after a walk and RBI single b Wes Smith. In the fifth, Eckard and Peyton Smith notched base hits and Hensley and Wes Smith earned walks to put two more runs across. Burke tied the score in the sixth after a walk to Mason Mozeley, doubles by Eckard and Evan Willis, a sacrifice fly by Peyton Smith and a single from Buff.

"The most exciting play of the night was in the bottom of the seventh," said Post 21 coach Ron Swink.

That came after a Post 77 walk and a hit with two outs. As Henderson notched another base hit to left, a charging Buff scooped up the ball and threw out the potential winning run with what Swink described as a perfect throw to catcher Mozeley for the tag at the plate.

Post 21 led early, going up 1-0 in the first off two errors by the hosts. But after giving up two runs in the bottom of the first on three hits, Post 21 tied it back as Buff earned a walk and advanced on a Wes Smith hit and an error. Henderson took control of the game in the bottom of the second as its first two hitters knocked home runs to go up 4-2.

Swink credited winning pitcher Peyton Smith, reliever Willis and closer Chapel Matson (save) for their work on the mound to help Burke earn the win.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.