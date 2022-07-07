Post 21 digs out of early hole, wins 1st round series

GASTONIA — For the second straight summer, the Burke County Post 21 baseball team is headed to the quarterfinals of the American Legion N.C. Area IV playoffs.

A 90-minute rain delay was well worth the wait for Burke County as it overcame an early 5-0 deficit by scoring 10 times in the third inning and then held off a Gastonia Post 23 rally to defeat the hosts, 13-8, in a decisive Game 5 of their first-round playoff series Wednesday at Sims Legion Park.

It was the only road win of the best-of-five series after the squads divvied up the first four contests on their home diamonds.

“What a game,” Burke manager Ron Swink said. “When we got down early, I told the guys it was early, that anything can happen in Legion baseball and tonight it sure did.”

Now, Post 21, the No. 6 West seed, will face Rutherford County Post 423, the No. 2 West seed coming off a first-round bye, in a second-round best-of-five series starting Friday night with Game 1 at 7 p.m. at McNair Field in Forest City.

Games 2 (Saturday) and 4 (Monday; if necessary) will be hosted by Burke County at Morganton’s Shuey Park while Games 3 (Sunday) and 5 (Tuesday; if necessary) also will be hosted by Post 423 at McNair.

On Wednesday night, Luke Bumgarner led off the top of the third for Burke (9-12) with a single and Braxton Hensley walked. An error loaded the bases with no outs. Mason Mozeley came through with a double, clearing the bases and cutting Post 21’s early deficit to 5-3. Burke County reloaded the bases with no outs before Barger Shook drew a walk to drive in another run, as did Wes Smith to tie the game 5-5. Peyton Smith recorded a RBI groundout, as did Bumgarner, to give Burke a 7-5 lead. A wild pitch and a pair of errors allowed three more runs to score as Burke led 10-5. In all, Burke sent 13 men to the plate in the frame.

“It’s been many moons since I have seen a team score 10 runs in one inning,” Swink said. “And then, (pitcher) Colin (Eckard) gave us all he had before Wes was able to come on and close things out.”

Eckard fired a shutdown inning in the bottom of the third to send the Burke bats back to the plate, but they could not score, leaving the score at 10-5. Eckard struck out two more batters in the bottom of the fourth.

Burke mounted another threat in the top of the fifth as Hensley singled and Chapel Matson walked. Ethan Willis brought home Hensley with a groundout as Post 21 led 11-5. Post 23’s Tripp Dow recorded a RBI double in the bottom half and Landon Jenkins followed with a run-scoring single to make the score 11-7. After Gastonia scored another run, Eckard was lifted for Wes Smith, who got a popout to leave the bases loaded.

Shook walked in the sixth and Wes Smith singled to put runners on the corners. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Matson drew a walk to give Burke a 12-8 lead.

A double-steal in the top of the seventh gave Burke a 13-8 lead before Wes Smith worked a perfect bottom half to seal the win.

Earlier, Hensley led off the game with a sharp single and was sacrificed to second but was left stranded. Gastonia’s Chandler Meeks led off the bottom half with a walk for Gastonia. A single by Austin Wood put runners on the corners. Meeks scored on a sacrifice fly by Austin Parker. Another sac fly put Post 23 up 2-0 and an error made the tally 3-0 before Eckard could escape the jam.

Burke went down in order in the second versus Post 23 pitcher Kandan Zollo. Gastonia then put two runners on to start its next at-bat. Eckard responded with a strikeout, but Wood recorded a RBI single to push the Gastonia lead to 4-0. Parker recorded a RBI single and the advantage grew to 5-0 before Burke seized control.

Other N.C. Area IV quarterfinal matchups include West No. 1 Cherryville Post 100 versus East No. 4 Matthews Post 235, East No. 1 Queen City versus West No. 4 Caldwell County Post 29, East No. 2 Gaston Braves versus West No. 3 Cleveland County Post 82.

Burke County, the lowest seed remaining in the tournament, dropped both ends of a home doubleheader versus Rutherford County on June 20, 17-2 in five innings and 12-9 in a full game.