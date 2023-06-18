A two-run sixth inning by Rutherford County Post 423 proved the difference against Burke County Post 21 in a showdown of American Legion baseball North Carolina Area IV Western Division leaders.

Post 423 delivered two run-producing hits in the inning for a 3-2 victory and to retain possession of the division lead Saturday night at Shuey Park in Morganton.

Post 21 (5-3, 4-2 N.C. Area IV West) led 2-1 entering the sixth inning of Veterans Military Night behind five innings of no-hit pitching by Nick McGee. Until then, McGee had allowed Post 423 hitters to reach base only by five walks and one hit batsman, in addition to an infield error.

However, McGee hit Post 423's first two batters to open the sixth, leading to his departure and setting the table for Post 423's comeback. Post 21 reliever Colin Eckard then yielded a run-producing single by Coleman Tisdale and a run-producing double by Nate Ellenburg. As a result, Post 423 (6-1 N.C. Area IV West) seized the 3-2 lead en route to victory.

Post 21 scored single runs in the first and second innings for a 2-0 advantage. In the first, Hollan Cline walked and raced home on a double by Jacob Davis. In the second, Eli Elliott singled and eventually crossed home plate on a bases-loaded walk by Davis.

Post 423 pulled within 2-1 in the top of the third when Avery Russell walked and eventually raced home on a double steal with Alex Clark, who walked with one out.

Post 21 finished with five hits off three Post 423 pitchers. In addition to the double by Davis and single by Elliott, Brayson Buff doubled and singled and Braxton Hensley doubled.

Post 21 played at Hickory Post 48 late Monday. Burke County also is scheduled to play Wednesday at Cleveland County Post 82 and at Cherryville Post 100 on Thursday.