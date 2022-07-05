Post 21 drops pitchers' duel, faces elimination

GASTONIA — Burke County Post 21 and Gastonia Post 23 engaged in an old-fashioned pitchers’ duel on Monday in Game 3 of their American Legion Baseball N.C. Area IV first-round playoff series at Sims Legion Park.

But unfortunately for the visitors, Post 23 pushed across what proved to be the winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 3-2 win and a 2-1 series lead.

Burke County’s Mason Mozeley walked and Chapel Matson was hit by pitch with one out in the top of the first inning, but a 6-4-3 double play ended the threat. Burke also allowed two baserunners in the bottom half before pitcher Peyton Smith escaped the jam to leave the game scoreless.

In the second, Post 21 put runners on the corners with two outs, but Colin Eckard struck out to end the frame. Smith was equally as impressive in the second, sitting down a pair of Gastonia batters via strikeout.

The Burke County defense turned a nice 5-3 double play to end the third as Ethan Willis tagged a runner and tossed to Eckard to complete the play.

Brayson Buff and Barger Shook singled for Post 21 (7-12) in the fourth. Wes Smith walked with one out to load the bases before Braxton Hensley was hit by pitch to force home a run and put Burke up 1-0. Gastonia was quick to tie things up in the bottom half. Landon Jenkins tripled home Austin Parker and Jenkins scored on a sacrifice fly by Austin Wood to give Post 23 a 2-1 lead.

Willis singled with one out in the fourth, as did Buff, to put runners on the corners. Willis scored on a RBI groundout by Luke Bumgarner to tie the game 2-2. The lead kept swinging back and forth as Parker recorded a RBI single to put Gastonia back up 3-2

Gastonia pitcher Jairo Osio made that lead stand up with a pair of strikeouts in the top of the sixth. Burke stayed in striking distance in the bottom half thanks to Buff throwing a runner out at the plate from left field, leaving the score at 3-2

Matson reached on an infield single against Post 23 closer Parker Curell, but he could not score as Gastonia took the narrow win.

Burke County’s season was on the line late Tuesday as the series shifted back to Morganton’s Shuey Park for Game 4. With a win in that contest, Burke would play a decisive Game 5 at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Sims Legion Park.

Jacob Conley can be reached at sports@morganton.com.