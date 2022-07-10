Post 21 drops quarterfinal opener

FOREST CITY — The Burke County Post 21 baseball team stumbled out of the gate to start its American Legion N.C. Area IV playoffs quarterfinal series.

At Forest City’s McNair Field in Game 1, postponed from Friday to Saturday due to weather, No. 6 West seed Burke County led the majority of the way before seeing that effort collapse late in the going to suffer a 9-3 loss to No. 2 West seed and host Rutherford County Post 423.

After picking up the suspended contest in the bottom of the first Saturday afternoon, Post 21 (9-13) scored the game’s first run. That 1-0 advantage persisted all the way to the bottom of the sixth and penultimate inning before Post 423 exploded with a nine-run frame.

Burke County mustered two more runs in the top of the seventh, but that was all the damage the visitors could do, bringing the series opener to a close.

Chapel Matson led Post 21 at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs. Mason Mozeley (stolen base), Ethan Willis (run scored) and Brayson Buff also tallied hits for Burke County, Wes Smith had an RBI and Braxton Hensley (two walks) scored a run.

Post 21, which left six runners on base during the game, struck out eight times as a team while no Rutherford County batters suffered that fate. Post 423 totaled 10 hits and seven RBIs and also earned seven walks, though the hosts did strand 11 baserunners during the contest.

Peyton Smith pitched 5 1/3 innings for Burke County with seven earned runs, seven hits and five walks. Wes Smith tossed 2/3 inning with one earned run, three hits and one walk. And Barger Shook also appeared on the mound for Post 21 with one earned run and one walk.

The series shifted to Morganton’s Shuey Park late as Burke County hosted Game 2, seeking to even up the tally. Game 3 is set for Monday at McNair Field, Game 4 (if necessary) will be played on Tuesday at Shuey Park and Game 5 (if necessary) will see the series return to Forest City, with all games scheduled to start at 7 p.m.