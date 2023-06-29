CHERRYVILLE — The Burke County Post 21 baseball team ended its American Legion North Carolina Area IV regular season with a Western Division road loss at Cherryville Post 100 on Wednesday evening, 7-4.

The loss left Post 21 (7-7, 6-6 N.C. Area IV West) sitting at .500 both overall and in the division, where it sat in a tie for fourth place with Rutherford County Post 423 with each of the three teams ahead of it still with one regular-season game left to play.

Burke County finished the regular season on a skid, dropping seven of its last nine games after a 5-0 start.

The N.C. Area IV pairings meeting took place late Friday and the playoffs start Saturday, beginning with best-of-five first-round series from Saturday through Wednesday, best-of-five second-round series from July 6-11, best-of-seven semifinals from July 12-19 and best-of-three finals from July 20-22.

In Wednesday’s loss, Burke County took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but fell behind for good as Cherryville plated six runs in the bottom of the third frame. Post 100 added another run in the bottom-half of the fifth inning, leaving Post 21’s three-run rally in the top of the sixth frame too little, too late.

Leading the way for Post 21 on the offensive side of the ball were Hollan Cline (double, two RBIs), Jacob Davis (hit, two runs, two walks), Brayson Buff (hit, run), Hunter Byerly (hit, walk), Jagger Bailey (two RBIs, walk) and Carson Dyson (run).

Buff (2 1/3 innings, two strikeouts, five earned runs, two hits, five walks) and Eli Elliot (3 2/3 innings, two strikeouts, one earned run, three hits, zero walks) worked from the mound for Burke County in the loss.