Post 21 evens up first-round series with Gastonia

Ron Swink experienced a first when a walkoff balk assured the Burke County Post 21 baseball a 6-5 win and two more games in the American Legion N.C. Area IV playoffs.

With Sunday's win at Morganton’s Shuey Park, Post 21, the No. 6 West seed, evened the best-of-five series at one apiece. No. 3 East seed Gastonia Post 23 won, 5-1, in the series opener on Saturday in Gastonia.

The two teams played Game 3 late Monday in Gastonia before returning to Shuey Park for Game 4 at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Evening the series required a two-run, seventh-inning rally, ending with the unusual walkoff balk.

With two outs, Post 21's Mason Mozeley singled to center field, advanced to second base on Chapel Matson's walk and raced home with the tying run on Ethan Willis' single to center. Matson reached third on Willis' hit. Gastonia Post 23 relief pitcher Austin Wood then turned to throw to first to pick off Willis. However, the first baseman wasn't on the bag. Wood was called for a balk, allowing Matson to trot home for the 7-6 victory.

“That's the first time in all the baseball games I've been around," said Swink, the veteran Burke County coach.

Gastonia had started the scoring with Tripp Dahle's RBI single in the first.

Burke County (7-11) countered with three runs in the second. Braxton Hensley delivered the lone hit, a two-run double, in the rally. Ethan Keener, who had walked to load the bases before Hensley's hit, raced home on Mozeley's groundout for the third run.

Gastonia scored single runs in the fourth and fifth to tie the game and seized a 5-3 lead with two runs in the top of the sixth.

Burke County pulled within 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth when Brayson Buff singled, advanced to second when Wes Smith walked and raced home on Luke Bumgarner's single.

"We got three runs in that one inning and just coasted," Swink said.

Hensley, Buff, and Bumgarner each delivered two hits to lead Burke County's nine-hit attack.

SATURDAY

Gastonia 5, Burke County 1

Post 21 had plenty of chances in Saturday’s Game 1 with Gastonia at Sims Legion Park, but stranding 11 runners on base proved to be its undoing.

“We did leave a lot of runners on,” Swink said. “But we also had a dropped fly ball in the first inning that probably should have been caught, leading to two runs and then a baserunning mistake, and they took advantage of all of them.”

Matson drew a two out walk in the top of the first, but he was left stranded. In the bottom half, a three-base error led to a RBI single by Tripp Dow. A triple by Landon Jenkins drove in a second run as Gastonia jumped out to a 2-0 lead.

Peyton Smith drew a one-out walk for Burke in the second. Pitcher Colin Eckard appeared to double, but did not touch first, resulting in the third out. Gastonia added to its lead in their next at-bat as Chandler Meeks doubled home Carson Adams to make the tally 3-0.

Buff singled to lead off the third and Braxton Hensley walked. One out later with the bases loaded, Willis hit a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 3-1. Gastonia got that run right back on an RBI single by Dow.

Smith and Bumgarner reached base to start the fourth, but Burke hit into a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat. Burke County also put a pair of runners on in the fifth, but a lineout and a pair of groundouts ended the frame with Gastonia still up 4-1. Smith came to the hill in relief in the bottom of the fifth and held Gastonia off the board to send the offense back to the plate.

Bumgarner doubled with one out in the sixth, but Post 23 reliever Kandan Zolo recorded a pair of strikeouts to end the inning. Zolo led off the bottom of the sixth with a sharp single and stole second. He moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Adams as Post 23 increased its lead to 5-1.

Mozeley singled with one out and Willis walked. Once Wes Smith also drew a free pass, the bases were loaded with two outs, but Zolo recorded a strikeout to end the game.

