Post 21 extends first-round series with win

The Burke County Post 21 baseball team thundered out of an hour-plus weather delay to stave off elimination in the American Legion Baseball N.C. Area IV playoffs late Tuesday.

Burke County, the No. 6 West seed, held a lead over Gastonia Post 23, the No. 3 East seed, at the completion of every inning of the night’s contest and won, 9-6, in Game 4 of the teams’ best-of-five first-round postseason series held at Morganton’s Shuey Park.

The deciding Game 5 returned the series late Wednesday to Gastonia’s Sims Legion Park.

“We’ve had a hard time scoring runs,” Burke County coach Ron Swink said. “But maybe this will give them a little confidence in themselves. We shook up the lineup a little bit.”

Post 21 (8-12) led 2-0 after one inning, 3-2 after two, and 6-3 after three frames before breaking open the game with a three-run fifth inning for a six-run advantage.

With two outs, leadoff man Braxton Hensley got aboard on a walk. He stole second and scored on Chapel Matson’s right-field single. The game’s biggest hit came next as Mason Mozeley launched one over the right-field fence for a two-run home run.

“I was just looking for something to hit,” Mozeley said. “It was 2-0 (count), no strikes on me yet. I was just looking for a pitch I could handle and hit really well. I got that pitch and said, ‘Shoot, I ain’t going to miss this.’

“We’ve been struggling lately to hit the ball and get things going. It’s better late than never to get it going in the fourth game. I hope we can carry it into (Wednesday).”

Hensley led off the bottom of the first with a walk, and Matson followed suit. Mozeley came through in a big way early, too, with a centerfield double to score Hensley, though Matson was thrown out at home. But Mozeley extended the lead to 2-0 when Barger Shook hit a single to right field.

After Gastonia responded with two runs in the top of the second, Wes Smith led off the bottom of the second for the hosts with a base hit, moved to second courtesy of Peyton Smith and took third on Hensley’s second walk before scoring on a Matson double to give Burke its lead back.

Post 23 again tied the game in the top of the third, but Burke County had another answer with a three-run bottom-half of the frame as Brayson Buff hit a one-out single and advanced to third on Shook’s right-field double before both scored on Wes Smith’s two-RBI single. Smith took third on Hensley’s second walk and scored on a passed ball for the 6-3 advantage.

Gastonia put up three more runs in the top of the sixth, but Burke got out of that jam and Matson, who came onto the mound to close out the game, denied the visitors any further chance in the seventh.

Mozeley finished 3 for 4 (home run, double) with three RBIs and two runs scored for Burke County. Shook was 3 for 4 with a single, a double, a triple, a run and an RBI. Matson finished 2 for 3 (double) with two RBIs and a run, Wes Smith was 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and two runs, Buff went 2 for 4 with a double and a run, and Hensley earned three walks and scored twice.

Mozeley started on the mound for Post 21 and went 1 1/3 innings with no hits, one strikeout, six walks and one earned run. Buff took over in relief and went the 4 2/3 innings with five hits, three strikeouts, two walks and three earned runs before Matson came on for the save with no hits, one strikeout, no walks and no runs allowed.