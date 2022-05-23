Post 21 falls to Cherryville in five innings

Burke County Post 21 fell, 12-0, to Cherryville Post 100 on Sunday night in five innings of American Legion Baseball in N.C. Area IV West action.

The loss dropped Post 21 to 1-2 at the end of a three-game home stand in as many days to start the season at Morganton's Shuey Park.

After missing last summer due to injury, Peyton Smith took the mount for Post 21 to start the game under what head coach Ron Swink said was a strict 50-pitch limit. Smith burned through nearly half of that limit in the first 2/3 inning before settling in and retiring seven of the next eight Cherryville batters.

But Cherryville opened a 2-0 lead later in the half-inning off a pair of fielding errors and then loaded the bases before Smith dialed in his fastball and struck out Cherryville’s Taylor Cook to end the run.

Post 100 pitcher Joseph Webb got into trouble in the bottom of the second, loading the bases with one out. Next up, Post 21's Braxton Hensley got behind in the count, 1-2, but Hensley stayed alive with three foul balls before retiring on a called strike three. Webb then struck out the next Burke batter to escape the inning unscathed.

Post 21’s Chapel Matson opened the bottom of the third with an infield single. He advanced to third base, but Webb escaped again, striking out Carson Dyson to end the inning.

Things began unraveling for Burke at the start of the fourth inning. Relief pitcher Barger Shook opened the inning by waling Noah Gantt, who then advanced to second on a another walk and to third on a passed ball. Moments later, Gantt scored on another passed ball to give Post 100 a 3-0 lead.

Cherryville's next batter, Cole Irby, then drove in two runs on single to center field, extending the lead to five. Swink replaced then called Aaron Duncan to the mound, and Duncan got Post 21 out of the half-inning without taking any further damage.

After Post 21 was unable to mount any offense in the bottom of the frame, Duncan eventually gave way to two more relief pitchers in a chaotic fifth inning that saw eight Cherryville batters get on base before the inning's first out.

After giving up a two-RBI double to Taylor Cook, Duncan made his exit and Carson Dyson loaded the bases on walks. Braxton Hensley replaced Dyson and finally found the strike zone, retiring the next three Post 100 batters.

When the smoke cleared, Cherryville had a 12-0 lead and Post 21 had one more chance to score to avoid a run-rule loss. Catcher Mason Mozeley hit a double to left center with one out and then advanced to third on a passed ball. Mozeley ended up stranded, however, as Cherryville retired the next two batters to end the game.

Chapel Mason and Mason Mozeley each went 2 for 3 to lead the way for Post 21 and Smith retired nine batters in three innings of work without giving up an earned run.

Webb led the way for Cherryville, holding Post 21 scoreless and striking out seven batters in four innings. At the plate, Webb went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

