Post 21 falls to Gaston in non-division play

Burke County Post 21 took an early blow from the Gaston Braves and countered with a go-ahead rally only to suffer an 8-6 American Legion Baseball loss on Sunday night at Morganton's Shuey Park in N.C. Area IV non-division play.

"We went dead," Post 21 coach Ron Swink said. "It's like we got five runs and thought we had it won."

Gaston seized a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning after a pair of singles, a double and a sacrifice fly against Post 21 starting pitcher Peyton Smith.

Post 21 (2-4, 2-3 N.C. Area IV West) countered by batting around for five runs in the bottom of the first. Braxton Hensley led off with a single. After an out, Chapel Matson and Mason Mozeley singled with Hensley scoring on Mozeley's hit. Ethan Willis singled home Matson. Smith singled to load the bases for Luke Bumgarner who singled home Mozeley and Willis. Smith then raced home for a 5-2 advantage as Colin Eckerd reached on a fielder's choice.

Neither team scored again until the fifth when Gaston struck against Post 21 reliever Daniel Stevenson. Logan Agosta singled, moved to second on a single by David Nicks, advanced to third when Caleb Burr hit into a double play, and raced home on a passed ball.

Matson replaced Stevenson on the mound to start the sixth. Gaston countered with three singles, a hit batsman, a sacrifice fly and a three-run homer by Burr for an 8-5 advantage.

Post 21 rallied once more, scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh. Matson doubled with one out and raced home as Willis reached on a two-base error.

Matson and Mozeley delivered two hits apiece to lead Post 21's 10-hit attack. Carson Dyson, Willis, Payton Smith, Stevenson, Bumgarner, and Wes Smith added a hit apiece.

Post 21 returns to action Tuesday at Cherryville Post 100. Post 21's next home games will be a doubleheader against Rutherford County at 5 p.m. on June 20.

SATURDAY

Burke falls at Lincoln County

Post 21 also dropped Saturday’s N.C. Area IV West game to Post 455 in Lincolnton.

The game was a late addition to the schedule.

