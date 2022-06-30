Post 21 gets Gastonia in Area IV first round

The Burke County Post 21 American Legion Baseball team now knows its opponent for the first round of the postseason.

Pairings for the N.C. Area IV playoffs were set Thursday morning and documented in full by Carolina Sports Hub’s Richard Walker, with Burke County earning the No. 6 West seed. Thus, Post 21 will be pitted against No. 3 East seed Gastonia Post 23 in the opening round.

The first round is a best-of-five series starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Sims Legion Park in Gastonia. The teams will alternate sites, so Sunday’s Game 2 will see Burke play host at Morganton’s Shuey Park and Monday’s Game 3 will put Post 21 back on the road at Sims. If necessary, Game 4 will be Tuesday at Shuey and Game 5 will be Wednesday at Sims.

All games will start at 7 p.m., barring any late schedule changes.

The winner of the series will advance to the N.C. Area IV quarterfinals, also a best-of-five series, from July 8-12 against West No. 2 seed Rutherford County Post 423.

Post 21 finished the regular season with a 6-10 overall record and a 6-8 mark in N.C. Area IV West play. Burke County had clawed its way to .500 in division play with a road win over Hickory Post 48 on Monday before narrowly dropping both ends of a home doubleheader versus Cleveland County Post 82 on Tuesday.

Gastonia finished its regular season slate with an 8-7 overall tally and an 8-4 record in N.C. Area IV East competition. Post 23 was run-ruled by East winner Queen City, 10-0 in six innings, to end the regular season on Wednesday, but had won four straight contests prior to that.

N.C. Area IV West division champion Cherryville Post 100 will enjoy a first-round playoff bye, as will East No. 1 seed Queen City due to Asheville Post 70 folding on June 23. West No. 2 seed Rutherford County Post 423 will have a first-round bye due to Lincoln County Post 455 folding on June 12 and West No. 3 seed Cleveland County Post 82 also will be idle during the first round after Statesville Post 113 folded on June 23.

Other first-round pairings include the East No. 2 seed Gaston Braves versus West No. 7 seed Hickory Post 48, West No. 4 seed Caldwell County Post 29 versus East No. 5 seed Mint Hill Post 555 and East No. 4 seed Matthews Post 235 versus West No. 5 seed Henderson County Post 77.

The N.C. Area IV quarterfinals matchups also will include West No. 1 seed Cherryville versus the Henderson County/Matthews winner, East No. 1 seed Queen City versus the Caldwell County/Mint Hill winner and West No. 3 seed Cleveland County Post 82 versus the Gaston Braves/Hickory winner.

The N.C. Area IV semifinals will be two best-of-seven series held July 14-20 and the N.C. Area IV finals are slated to be a best-of-three series from July 21-23.

