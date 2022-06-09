Post 21 juniors swept by Maiden

The Burke County Post 21 American Legion Lady Fastpitch juniors team hosted Maiden Post 240 late Wednesday at Catawba Meadows Park Field No. 4 in Morganton and was swept by scores of 7-4 and 8-0 in doubleheader action.

Kyndal Morrison, Amanda McLean, Ellie Shuping and Maria Mendrano all scored a run in the opener, and Mendrano was the only batter to record two hits.

In the nightcap, McLean and Alex Maines both got on base twice with Braylen Clontz, Lani Campbell and Jolann Buff also recording a hit.

Sasha Duckworth and Addy Fortenberry pitched in the opener, each recording a strikeout, with Clontz starting the nightcap and throwing two strikeouts before being relieved by Campbell.

Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com.