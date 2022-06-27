Post 21 manages split with Caldwell

Pitching by Colin Eckard and run-producing at-bats by Chapel Matson, Mason Mozeley and Wes Smith gave Burke County Post 21 Coach Ron Swink a birthday gift.

"That makes it a sweet birthday," Swink said after a 5-2 American Legion baseball victory over Caldwell County Post 29 late Saturday at Shuey Park.

The win gave Post 21 a split in the N.C. Area IV doubleheader. Earlier, Post 29 rolled to a 14-1 victory.

Eckard contributed to Swink's birthday gift by allowing just two runs on seven hits while pitching 6-2/3 innings.

"After the third inning, he did a much better job of pitching ahead in the count," Swink said.

Eckard yielded a hit without giving up a run in each of the first two innings. In the third, Eckard gave up a double and a walk, setting the table for Post 29 to capitalize on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead.

However, in Post 21's half of the fourth, Braxton Hensley was hit by pitch, Mozeley singled and Matson tripled them home. Matson then scored on Smith's sacrifice fly for a 3-2 lead.

In the fifth, Luke Bumgarner and Ethan Keener walked before Mozeley and Matson hit back-to-back run-producing singles for the 5-2 victory.

In contrast, Post 29 scored 14 runs on 14 hits in the opener. In doing so, Post 29 scored five runs in the second inning, and three apiece in the third, fourth and fifth innings for a 14-0 advantage.

Post 21's lone run came in the fifth inning as Brayson Buff singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch and raced home when Aaron Duncan reached on an error.

Matson, Peyton Smith and Barger Shook had Post 21's only other hits in the game.

The split gives Post 21 a 5-6 record in Area IV Western Division play and 5-7 overall. Post 21 returned to action against Hickory Post 48 late Monday before returning home to play Shelby in a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.