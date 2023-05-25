Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FOREST CITY — Burke County Post 21 pitchers Jacob Davis and Colin Eckard combined to throw a no-hitter as the visitors got halfway to avenging a pair of American Legion North Carolina Area IV West baseball losses from a season ago, topping Rutherford County Post 423 by a 5-2 final score on Wednesday night in Forest City.

“I kept changing arm angles and my off-speed pitch was working all night,” Davis said. “The offense scored some big runs so I could just go right after their hitters. This is a huge win for our confidence.”

In the first inning, Davis singled with two outs as did Waylon Rutherford to put runners on the corners. Post 21 (2-0, 2-0 N.C. Area IV West) then pulled off a double steal to grab a 1-0 lead. Jagger Bailey followed with a single to make the tally 2-0.

Brayson Buff doubled on the first pitch of the second inning and was sacrificed to third, but he was left stranded.

Post 423 put the first two runners on in the bottom-half. The runs scored on a balk and a rundown to tie the game at 2-2.

Burke County hurler Davis settled down and worked a clean third inning to leave the game tied.

Nick McGee led off the fourth, reaching on an error, He was sacrificed to second and scored on a second miscue. As a result, Burke took a 3-2 lead.

Burke catcher Rutherford threw out a Rutherford County runner in the fifth to leave his team in front

Bailey led off the sixth inning with a walk, but was promptly picked off.

Eli Elliott singled to left with one out in the seventh. Rutherford walked and both runners scored on a single by Bailey to make the tally 5-2. Davis was one out away from a complete game, but a throwing error kept the game going. Colin Eckard came in and struck out the final batter on just three pitches to seal the win and the no-hitter.

“Rutherford County is a good baseball team and to get a win against them is a big deal,” Burke County’s first-year head coach Matt Baker said. “Our goal is to win all of our Area games and this is a good start. I think our pitching can carry us a long way.”