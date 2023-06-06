GASTONIA — The Burke County Post 21 baseball team finally suffered its first loss of the summer, though it did come with some consolation — it was outside American Legion North Carolina Area IV Western Division play.

Burke County traveled to Gaston County Post 144-266, which plays in Area IV’s Eastern Division and lost in two extra frames, 3-1 in nine innings, thought Post 21 (5-1 overall) still sits at 4-0 in the Western Division.

In a game that was scoreless through three innings, Burke broke through first with a Waylon Rutherford solo run in the top of the fourth frame before the hosts, also known as the Gaston Braves, responded with a run in the bottom-half of the fourth.

The scoreless trend continued through seven frames and also the bonus eighth before Gaston County plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to win in walk-off fashion.

It was the first loss for first-year Post 21 coach Matt Baker.

Offensively, Burke County was led by Rutherford (2 for 3, home run, walk), Brayson Buff (2 for 4, double), Jacob Davis (2 for 4, walk), Carson Dyson (double), Hollan Cline (hit) and Nick McGee (walk).

Post 21 used a committee on the mound as Will Weidner (five innings, four strikeouts, zero earned runs, two hits), McGee (two innings, three strikeouts, zero earned runs, zero hits), Davis (one inning, two strikeouts, zero earned runs, zero hits) and Dyson (2/3 inning, two earned runs, one hit) split pitching duties.