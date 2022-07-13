Post 21 season comes to end vs. Rutherford County

The Burke County Post 21 baseball team dropped a decisive Game 4 of its best-of-five American Legion N.C. Area IV quarterfinal series against Rutherford County Post 423 on Tuesday, 9-6.

The loss gave Rutherford County a 3-1 win in the series and eliminated Burke County, ending its season at home at Morganton’s Shuey Park.

No. 6 West seed Burke County blew a two-run lead going into the seventh with a tumultuous half-inning that saw No. 2 West seed Rutherford County score seven runs against two Burke County pitchers. Post 21 managed to add two runs to its total in the bottom of the inning, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit.

Post 21 pitcher Wes Smith set the pace for Burke County early in the game, giving up just one run on three hits in the first five innings. However, Burke County was unable to generate much offense at the plate, leaving the game knotted at one run apiece.

In the top of the sixth, Post 21 fell behind when Alex Clark of Post 423 finally broke the tie, scoring from third on a passed ball with two outs. Two at-bats earlier, Clark had singled to right field to get on base and then promptly stole second base. And after Smith walked the next batter to create a force play, Clark advanced again on another stolen base.

Smith struck out the next Rutherford County batter, threatening to strand Clark on third as had happened to several base runners in previous innings, but a wild pitch on the next batter sent Clark home to give Post 423 the lead.

Smith finished six innings for Burke County (10-15), giving up four runs on seven hits and striking out five Post 423 batters.

In the bottom of the inning, Smith drew his third walk at the plate before Ethan Keener hit a double that bounced off the left field fence, putting Post 21 runners on second and third.

Two batters later with the bases loaded, Mason Mozeley worked Rutherford County’s relief pitcher to a full count, fouling off two pitches to stay alive. He then drove a fastball over the centerfielder’s head, and the ball bounced off the fence as three Post 21 runners chugged around the bases. When the smoke cleared, Mozeley was standing on second, his three-RBI double opening up a 4-2 lead for Burke County.

The lead was short-lived, however, as an error and a balk sent Rutherford County’s leadoff hitter, Harrison Jackson, to second base to start the seventh. Moments later, a single scored him, cutting the Burke County lead to one.

After Smith hit the next batter with an errant pitch, Post 21 head coach Ron Swink brought on Brayson Buff in relief. A sacrifice bunt advanced the Post 423 runners to second and third and then a Burke County error sent two more Post 423 runners home.

The onslaught continued with a wild pitch sending in a third baserunner to open up a 6-4 lead, followed by an RBI double and then another single to centerfield. This left two more Rutherford County baserunners at first and third with still only one out. Two at-bats later, another Burke County error scored Clayton Brown, extending the lead to five before Buff finally got Post 21 out of the inning.

In a scary moment in a bizarre fifth inning, a fastball from Rutherford County relief pitcher David Sessoms ricocheted off the helmet of Ethan Willis. The crack drew gasps from the crowd, but Willis was OK and took his base. The walk helped Burke County load the bases a few at-bats later, but just as Rutherford County had done in the top of the inning, Burke left all three baserunners stranded to preserve the 1-1 tie.

Harrison Jackson paced Rutherford County going 3 for 4 at the plate. On the mound, starting pitcher Trey Shearer lasted three innings, giving up just one run on three hits.

In addition to his pitching, Smith helped pace Burke County at the plate, drawing walks on all four of his appearances and scoring once. Mozeley went 2 for 4 with three RBIs.